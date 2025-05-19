Former LSU Catcher Hayden Travinski Signs With Houston Astros

Former LSU catcher Hayden Travinski has signed a free agent contract with the Houston Astros organization and has been assigned to the Astros’ Rookie-level affiliate in the Florida Complex League.

Travinski, a product of Shreveport, La., and a 2023 LSU graduate, played in five seasons (2020-24) for the Tigers, appearing in 177 career games (119 starts). He batted .279 (127-for-456) with 22 doubles, 37 homers, 110 RBI and 98 runs.

Travinski earned the starting catcher role at the end of April 2023 and played a tremendous role in the Tigers’ drive to the National Championship. He appeared in 41 games (23 starts) on the year, batting .356 (37-for-104) with five doubles, 10 homers, 30 RBI and 30 runs scored.

He was voted to the 2023 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional All-Tournament Team after hitting .429 (6-for-14) with one double, two homers, five RBI and five runs.

Travinski batted .538 (7-for-13) in the 2023 SEC Tournament with one double, three RBI and three runs scored, and he recorded a career-best four hits in four-at bats with two runs scored in a tournament game versus Arkansas.

He batted .271 (61-for-225) in the 2024 season with 13 doubles, 16 homers, 53 RBI and 44 runs, and he was voted to the ABCA All-South Region Team and the SEC All-Tournament team.