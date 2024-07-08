Former LSU basketball big man Duop Reath makes Australian Olympic team for 2024

Former LSU basketball player Duop Reath’s basketball career has been a mix of success, excitement, and fulfillment since he left LSU, especially in the past year.

Not only was he a starting center for the Australian national team at the World Cup last summer, but he also achieved his goal of making it onto an NBA regular-season roster.

And now, at the age of 28, he has been named to the Australian Boomers Olympic team for the second time, after previously winning a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

This opportunity will bring him full circle in his career, as it is on the biggest international stage possible.

Reath had to work hard to get where he is now – playing professionally in Serbia, China, and Lebanon after completing his collegiate career at LSU in 2018.

Reath finally made a breakthrough with the Portland Trail Blazers this past season, where he played in 68 games with 20 starts and averaged a solid 9.1 points per game. His improvements did not go unnoticed by Boomers’ assistant coach David Patrick, who saw his growth during their six years together on the Australian national team staff.

The 6-foot-11 center from South Sudan has shown versatility on both ends of the court and will likely battle for a starting spot alongside Houston Rockets center Jock Landale during pre-Olympic contests against Team USA and Serbia before heading to Tokyo for pool play against Spain, Canada, and Greece.

Despite playing limited minutes in the previous Olympics as a newcomer to the team, Reath’s leadership and skills make him a valuable asset for Australia this time around. As Patrick puts it, “He’s a legitimate NBA player who made it the hard way,” speaking to Reath’s determination and perseverance to reach this point in his career.

Men’s Basketball pool play begins on July 27.

Reath is the fourth Australian to play for the Boomers, who spent time on the LSU Basketball team. He joins Eddie Palubinskas, who played at LSU from 1972-74, who played in the 1972 Munich and 1976 Montreal Olympics. Palubinskas was the second leading scorer in the 1972 games and top overall scorer in 1976, including scoring 48 against Mexico.

Other Olympians connected to Australia and LSU include Andy Campbell who played at LSU (1977-81) and in the 1976 and 1984 Olympic Games (Los Angeles); and, Ray Borner (1981-82) who played in four Olympic Games in 1984, 1988 (Seoul), 1992 (Barcelona) and 1996 (Atlanta).

Reath played at LSU for two seasons (2016-18) after two years at Lee College in Baytown, Texas. As a junior, the 6-9 Reath averaged 12 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. Then in the 2017-18 senior season, Reath averaged 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds in 24.2 minutes per game.

Over two seasons, he started 58 of 64 career games played with 40 games scoring in double figures and 10 double doubles including 24 points-11 rebounds versus Kentucky, 31-13 at Vanderbilt and 26-11 in the NIT win over UL-Lafayette. He also scored 30 points against UNCW.

He posted the second-best field goal percentage in the Southeastern Conference at 54.4 percent (167-of-307) in 2018.

The 28-year-old was born in South Sudan and his family moved to Australia at the age of nine.

Reath’s Career at LSU

SENIOR SEASON (2017-18)

A very consistent senior season after averaging 12 points as a junior, averaged 12.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the year and 24.2 minutes per game … Played in all 33 contests, with 28 starts … For his two years at LSU 64 games played with 58 starts … 19 games in double figures, 40 games in his two year career … 10 career double doubles including three in his senior season (24 pts-11 rebs vs. Kentucky, 1/3; 31 pts-13 rebs at Vandy, 1/20; and, 26 pts-11 rebs. Vs. UL-Lafayette in NIT, 3/14) … Top five scoring games came in senior season: 31 at Vandy, 30 vs. UNCW, 26 vs. UL-Lafayette and Ole Miss and 24 vs. Kentucky … Five times hit double figure field goals, topped by 13 in his two top scoring games at Vandy and UNCW … Season high of 13 rebounds at Vandy …. 17 games with a three-pointer … For second straight year was over 50 percent from the field – 167-of-307, 54.4%, second best in the SEC …. 19-of-45 3 FG (422%) … 324-of-615 (52.7%) from field for his two years with 30 made treys and 78 career blocks … Averaged 12.3 points for his career, scoring 786 points over two seasons.

JUNIOR SEASON (2016-17)

Averaged 12.0 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.5 blocks per game …. Averaged 27.7 minutes per game starting 30-of-31 games (all except Senior Night) … 21 games scoring in double figures … Seven double doubles, including opening night against Wofford (11/12) when Reath posted 20-10 with 23 points (9-13 shooting) and 14 rebounds … Was named SEC POW for his efforts in the opener … Season best of 16 rebounds to go with 16 points versus Texas A&M (2/4) … Five of the seven double doubles came in SEC play … Also had 23 points against College of Charleston (12/19) … Best of five blocks in win over Houston (11/29) … Shot 51.0 percent from the field (158-of-308) with 11 treys …No. 11 in the league in rebound average, third in field goal percentage, eighth in blocked shot average … 12 games with at least six field goals, highlight by 10 versus College of Charleston (12/19).

PRIOR TO LSU

Played 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons at Lee College in Baytown, Texas prior to coming to LSU … Averaged 6.9 points per game in 2014-15 and 5.4 rebounds … Shot 56.6 percent from the field … As a sophomore (2015-16), averaged 14.6 points per game and 8.4 rebounds … Averaged 5.8 field goals made a game out of 9.5 attempts a contest … Started out playing soccer and Australian rules football in Australia … Then in high school, started playing basketball as he began to grow in height.

PERSONAL

Born on June 26, 1996 … Born in South Sudan … Family moved to Australia at the age of 9 looking for better situation due to the civil war in Sudan … Right handed … Parents are Nyanen Juch and Thomas Duop … Other siblings: Dinaay, Choi, Chat, Nyadang, Chuatwech and Sebit … Major is interdisciplinary studies with minors in biology, health and sport studies …. Favorite pro basketball is LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers … The San Antonio Spurs are his favorite NBA team … Olympic sprinting medalist Usain Bolt is his favorite non-basketball athlete.

Top Career Performances

Points: 31, at Vandy (1/20/18)

Rebounds: 16, vs. Texas A&M (2/4/17)

Field Goals Made: 13, twice

3 PT FG Game: 2, five times

Free Throws Made: 5, three times

Assists: 3, twice

Blocks: 5, vs. Houston (11/29/16)

Steals: 3, vs. Wofford (11/12/16)

Minutes Played: 38, vs. VCU (11/25/16)

Top Career Scoring Games

1. 31, at Vandy, 1/20/18

2. 30, vs. UNCW, 12/10/17

3. 26, vs. UL-Lafayette, 3/14/18

3. 26, vs. Ole Miss, 2/10/18

5. 24, vs. Kentucky, 1/3/18

6. 23, vs. Charleston, 12/19/16

6. 23, vs. Wofford, 11/12/16

8. 21, at Tennessee, 1/31/18

8. 21, vs. Texas A&M, 1/23/18

8. 21, vs. Texas Southern, 12/17/16