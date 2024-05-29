Former LSU baseball player Gavin Dugas receives his High-A call up

Former LSU baseball player Gavin Dugas has received his call up to High-A after getting off to a scorching start with the Fredericksburg Nationals.

Dugas was drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals and has spent time playing for its Single-A affiliate since then. During the 2024 season Dugas was batting .340 with three homers, 10 doubles and 20 RBI.

Congratulations to INF Gavin Dugas! He has been promoted to the @WilmBlueRocks! 🎉 ⭐️



Good luck, Gavin! pic.twitter.com/PAKPdFYs5C — Fredericksburg Nationals (@FXBGNats) May 29, 2024

His play was enough to earn a promotion to the Nationals High-A affiliate the Wilmington Blue Rocks. He’s now just one tier below joining former LSU teammate Dylan Crews. Crews plays for the Nationals Double-A affiliate the Harrisburg Senators.

Dugas is the second member of LSU’s 2023 national championship winning team to be promoted to High-A recently. His former teammate Tre’ Morgan moved to the Bowling Green Hot Rods after batting .320 in Single-A.

Paul Skenes is the only member of the 2023 squad to make his MLB debut so far. Skenes has made three appearances for the Pittsburg Pirates and is the hardest throwing start in the major leagues.

Only three pitchers have a higher average speed on their fastball than Skenes, and they’re all relievers. Skenes’ fastball is averaging at 99.3 mph in his three starts while the average fastball velocity for a starter in the MLB is 93.4 mph. He already ranks in the top 10 in pitches thrown over triple digits despite only having three appearances.