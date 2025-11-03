Former LSU Baseball Pitcher Paul Gervase Joins Elite World Series Champion Company

By BILL FRANQUES, LSU Sports Information

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Paul Gervase became the 19th former LSU Tiger to claim a World Series ring Saturday night when the Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-4, in 11 innings to win the 2025 Fall Classic at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, in Canada.

The Dodgers’ title marks the fourth straight season a former LSU player has been part of a Major League Baseball World Series championship team – infielder Alex Bregman (Houston Astros, 2022), infielder Josh Smith (Texas Rangers, 2023), catcher Hunter Feduccia (Los Angeles Dodgers, 2024) and Gervase this season.

Nineteen former LSU Tigers have played for, managed, or coached World Series championship teams on 24 occasions, beginning with Lake Charles infielder Alvin Dark of the New York Giants in 1954.

Since 1990, a total of 45 former Tigers have been a part of MLB playoff teams, and 16 former LSU players have been members of World Series Championship teams in that span (1990-2025).

Gervase, who made his MLB debut in June with the Tampa Bay Rays, was traded to the Dodgers on July 31 by Tampa. He made his first appearance with Los Angeles on August 20 against the Colorado Rockies, working two innings.

Prior to joining the Dodgers, Gervase, a right-hander from Fuquay-Varina, N.C., pitched 6.1 innings in five appearances this season for Tampa Bay, recording six strikeouts.

Gervase pitched at LSU in 2022 – coach Jay Johnson’s first season with the Tigers – and he was selected in the 12th round of the MLB Draft by the New York Mets.

He worked primarily as LSU’s closer in 2022, making 29 appearances and recording a 4-1 mark and a 1.85 ERA in 39 innings with 15 walks, 52 strikeouts and six saves. He finished No. 7 in the SEC in appearances and No. 8 in the league in saves.

Gervase earned a save and a win in the 2022 NCAA Hattiesburg Regional, posting a 0.00 ERA in five innings with three hits, three walks and three strikeouts.

He picked up the save in a first-round regional win over Kennesaw State, firing a scoreless ninth inning with one strikeout. Gervase secured the win in the second round against host Southern Mississippi, working a scoreless top of the 10th with one strikeout before LSU claimed the victory in the bottom of the frame. USM won the Regional before losing to eventual national champion Ole Miss and coach Mike Bianco, a former LSU catcher and assistant coach for the Tigers.

Gervase is the fourth LSU Major Leaguer produced by Johnson during his four seasons at the helm of the Tigers’ program. The others are right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, outfielder Dylan Crews of the Washington Nationals and right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor of the Chicago White Sox.

Following is the list of the former LSU players who became World Series champions:

MLB World Series Champions from LSU