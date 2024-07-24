Former LSU Baseball Great Tommy White Signs $3 Million Contract with Oakland

Tommy White’s $3 million Oakland deal signed on Tuesday exceeds expectations.

The LSU slugger’s contract surpasses the $2.3 million slot value for the 40th pick. White’s college career dazzled, highlighted by a 2023 national title and stellar stats: .374 average, 24 homers, 105 RBI. Though 2024 saw a slight dip, his power remained consistent with another 24 home runs.

Accolades piled up: All-American, All-SEC, Golden Spikes semifinalist, and College World Series All-Tournament Team. MLB.com lauds White’s “huge right-handed power” and “uncanny ability to barrel balls.” Scouts praise his contact skills and exit velocities, despite an aggressive approach.

Defensively, White faces challenges at the professional ranks. Pro scouts rated White as having below-average speed and arm strength, which limit his perceived versatility. Many scouts report third base at the major league could prove troublesome, suggesting a move to first base or DH in the pros. Yet White’s grit was also noted by scouts, especially White’s playing hurt to meet team needs in 2023 as he led LSU to the national championship.