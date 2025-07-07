Former LSU Baseball All-Americans Paul Skenes and Alex Bregman Named MLB All-Stars

BATON ROUGE, La. – Two former LSU Baseball All-Americans, right-hander Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates and third baseman Alex Bregman of the Boston Red Sox, were named Sunday to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game rosters.

Skenes, an MLB All-Star for the second straight season, was the starting pitcher for the National League as a rookie in last year’s Midsummer Classic. Bregman, also an American League All-Star in 2018 and 2019 with the Houston Astros, was the 2018 All-Star Game Most Valuable Player.

LSU has had a former player selected for the All-Star Game 12 times since 2015. Fourteen former Tigers, beginning with second baseman Connie Ryan in 1944, have been chosen for the All-Star Game.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game will be held on Tuesday, July 15, at Truist Park in Atlanta. LSU is one of only three schools with more than one former player in the All-Star Game; the others are Oregon State and Stanford, which each also have two representatives.

Skenes, the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year, has been dominant again this season for the Pirates, recording a 2.03 ERA in 111.0 innings with 115 strikeouts. He posted an 11-3 record in 2024, logging a 1.96 ERA with 170 strikeouts in 133.0 innings.

Skenes, a Lake Forest, Calif., native, was the No. 1 overall selection by Pittsburgh in the 2023 MLB Draft. He led LSU to the 2023 College World Series title and was presented with the Dick Howser Trophy as the best player in NCAA Division I.

Also the 2023 D1 Baseball National Player of the Year and the Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Year, Skenes compiled a 13-2 record and a 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings with 20 walks and an SEC-record 209 strikeouts. He finished No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts (209), strikeouts per nine innings (15.33) and WHIP (0.75).

He finished No. 2 in the nation in ERA (1.69), No. 3 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (10.45), and No. 5 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.28). He was voted the Most Outstanding Player of the College World Series, as he was 1-0 in two starts with a 1.15 ERA in 15.2 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits with two walks and 21 strikeouts.

Bregman, a native of Albuquerque, N.M., is in his first season with the Red Sox after playing nine seasons with the Astros. He has been sidelined since May 23 by a quadriceps injury, but he is hitting .299 this season for Boston with 17 doubles, 11 homers, 35 RBI and 32 runs.

Bregman helped lead Houston to two World Series championships (2017, 2022) and four AL pennants (2017, 2019, 2021, 2022), and he is a 2019 Silver Slugger Award recipient and a 2024 Gold Glove Award winner.

Bregman played at LSU from 2013 through 2015 and led the Tigers to two College World Series appearances. He was a two-time first-team all-American, and he was named the recipient of the 2013 Brooks Wallace Award as the nation’s best shortstop.

The Astros selected Bregman as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft.

Below is a complete listing of LSU’s MLB All-Stars:

LSU’s Major League All-Stars