Former LSU All-American Sam Burns’ 7th Place Finish At Masters Was A Career Performance

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

There was a moment Saturday at the Masters that may stick with former LSU All-American golfer Sam Burns of Shreveport whether he one day wins the coveted green jacket or not.

As Burns, 29, and eventual consecutive champion Rory McIlroy, 36, finished the 12th hole, he looked back.

“It’s cool,” Burns said. “It’s so quiet. It’s just such a different feel from the rest of the golf course.”

There was no one left on the course as Burns was part of the last pairing with McIlroy as he entered Saturday in second place – at 6-under par and six strokes behind McIlroy.

“But, yeah, kind of turned around and seeing no one, that’s a cool feeling,” Burns said.

Burns beat McIlroy by five strokes on Saturday with a 4-under 68 and was in position to win his first major on Sunday as he entered the fourth and final round at Augusta, Georgia, one stroke off the lead at 10-under for the tournament behind McIlroy and Cameron Young a 11-under.

“I put myself in that position and have a chance to win,” Burns said. “I was really proud of that. It’s the Masters, right? As a kid, you grew up dreaming of playing Augusta National, much less playing the Masters tournament. Yeah, just to be out here is a dream come true for me. I love it. This is what we practice for and work so hard for.”

Are Rory McIilroy and Cameron Young Tiger Bait for Sam Burns going into final round at the Masters?https://t.co/rP1PXXxdAY — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) April 12, 2026

And on Sunday, Burns – a putting master – tied for the lead with a 20-foot birdie on the first hole after driving into the fairway sand trap. But after no bogeys on Saturday, he double bogeyed the second hole for a 7. And he bogeyed the third hole. Burns finished strong, though, with probably the best putt of the tournament – a 62-foot Hail Mary on the 16th and finished in a tie for seventh at 9-under par.

That was 22 spots better than Burns’ previous best at the Masters as he fired his best round at a major in his career that began in 2017 after two seasons at LSU. He automatically qualified for his sixth Masters next year as a top 12 finisher.

And he picked up $725,625 for the weekend, boosting his career earnings to $36.7 million. That will come in handy as he and his wife Caroline, who live in Choudrant near Ruston, are expecting a baby in late July.

Burns, who is No. 24 in the FedEx Cup rankings, will play at the RBC Heritage this weekend in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.