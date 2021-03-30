Former Louisiana Gatorade Player of Year Tiara Young wants out of LSU, enters transfer portal

LSU sophomore guard Tiara Young, a national Top 25 recruit from Walker High who was named both the 2019 Class 5A Outstanding Player and the Gatorade Player of the Year in Louisiana, has entered the NCAA transfer portal, her mother Meoka Young confirmed.

Young becomes the fifth scholarship player from LSU’s program with eligibility remaining to enter the NCAA transfer portal, joining seniors Awa Trasi and Karli Seay and freshmen Treasure Thompson and Sharna Ayres.

“In discussing my future with my family/mentor and the things I ultimately want to accomplish in my life,” Tiara Young said, “I feel a change is needed for my career. I will always be grateful for the opportunity LSU gave me.”

Playing in all 22 games, mostly as a sixth-man in the Tigers’ 9-13 2020-21 season, Young was the team’s third leading scorer averaging 8.2 points and also grabbed 3.6 rebounds to go along with 33 assists and 25 steals.

Young enjoyed the finest basketball of her collegiate career averaging 15.4 points and 5.1 rebounds during a seven-game stretch that began with LSU’s start in Southeastern Conference play. She recorded seven consecutive games with double-digit point totals, highlighted by her career-high 20 points in the Tigers’ 65-61 overtime victory over previously unbeaten Texas A&M on Jan. 24.

Young debuted as a freshman in LSU’s 20-10 season with nine starts in 29 games. She averaged 4.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 16 minutes a game.