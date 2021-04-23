Former All-American pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis returns to jump at LSU for first time in Alumni Gold meet

World record holder Mondo Duplantis will open up his 2021 outdoor season Saturday at LSU’s Alumni Gold meet at Bernie Moore Track Stadium. Admission to the meet is free and COVID-19 protocols will allow up to 2,800 fans to enter the stadium,

The men’s pole vault is set to begin at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday and Duplantis will more than likely begin jumping around 3:15 or 3:30 p.m.

This marks the first competition for Duplantis at LSU since April of 2019 when he cleared 19 feet, 5 ¾ inches to set the facility record.

Duplantis has already enjoyed quite a professional career since leaving LSU in the summer of 2019 following his freshman season.



He set the indoor pole vault world record on February 15, 2020 with a clearance of 20-3 1/4) in Glasgow. Seven months later at the Diamond League Rome meeting, he set the outdoor world record with a clearance of 20-2. He also claimed a world silver medal at the 2019 IAAF World Championships while representing Sweden.

Duplantis last competed in early March, winning his first major indoor pole vault title of his career with a clearance of 19-10 1/4) to become the European Champion. He also won a European outdoor title in the summer of 2018 with a clearance of 19-10 1/4.

Four of his six performances during the indoor season in 2021 saw him clear 19-8 1/4 or higher.

During his time in an LSU uniform Duplantis won the 2019 NCAA indoor title and set both the collegiate indoor and outdoor records. His outdoor collegiate record remains, and he is the only collegian to ever clear 19-8 1/4 outdoors.