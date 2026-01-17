For Lane Kiffin, It’s Miles And Transfers To Go Before He Sleeps As He Adds 36th, 37th Portal Commits

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The Lane Kiffin Transfer Train just keeps saying “All Aboard” as it is only three portal commitments away from equaling LSU’s transfer portal total of the previous three years combined at 40.

Yes, with three more portal players, Kiffin’s already No. 1 ranked class by 247sports.com will reach 40. Under previous coach Brian Kelly, LSU signed 18 in 2025 for a No. 1 ranking, nine in 2024 for a No. 41 ranking and 13 in 2023 for No. 5 finish. Those three classes equal 40.

BREAKING: LSU adds Baylor transfer Mason Dossett for 2026‼️🐯



More Here 👉 https://t.co/n0Qt1jUF9B pic.twitter.com/7LjY3EdoK0 — 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) January 17, 2026

Kiffin checked in with his fifth portal addition of the day and No. 36 overall Friday night with unranked Baylor wide receiver/defensive back Mason Dossett, who caught no passes in two games in the 2025 season. He was at safety in 2024 but saw no action. LSU projects him as a safety in 2026.

Then shortly before midnight, Kiffin brought in the new day with style by adding a jewel from his former school – No. 9-ranked portal linebacker TJ Dottery of Ole Miss.

Dottery (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) played for Kiffin for three seasons with the Rebels. As a redshirt junior in 2025, Dottery started 15 games and made 98 tackles with 5.5 for loss, 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. In 2024, Dottery started 12 games, making 76 tackles with 4.5 for loss and two sacks with four quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Dottery signed with Clemson in 2022 as the No. 37 linebacker in the country and No. 13 prospect in Alabama from Catholic High in Montgomery, Alabama. He is the third Ole Miss player from 2025 to reunite with Kiffin at LSU, following No. 3 guard/center Devin Harper and No .27 wide receiver Winston Watkins.

LSU is one of just six schools in the top 50 ranked portal classes by 247sports.com with transfer classes numbering in the 30s. Five of those six have new coaches.

Oklahoma State and new coach Eric Morris have the most with 51 portal commitments and/or signees and a No. 6 ranking, followed by UCLA and new coach Bob Chesney with 39 and a No. 28 ranking. Arkansas and new coach Ryan Silverfield are next with 37 and a No. 25 ranking.

Kiffin, who left Ole Miss after the 2025 regular season to be LSU’s coach, and new Penn State coach Matt Campbell each have 36 portal players for the No. 1 and No. 5 rankings, respectively. Returning Colorado coach Deion Sanders is ranked 19th with 35 portal additions.

And Kiffin may still add a couple more. He is already seven over the most ever portal commitments he had as Ole Miss’ coach, which was 30 last year when his class finished No. 4 in the nation. His No. 1 class of 2024 had 26.

Dossett (6-1, 194 pounds) is the eighth unranked addition in Kiffin’s class. A three-star prospect from Ridge Point High in Missouri City, Texas, in 2023, Dossett played defensive back, wide receiver and running back in high school. He was the No. 71 athlete in the country when he signed with Baylor and No. 121 prospect in Texas.

No. 3-ranked Guard/Center Devin Harper of Shreveport has now flipped from LSU to Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss and flipped back to Lane Kiffin at LSU.https://t.co/EX7feIxF6e — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) January 16, 2026

Kiffin’s previous four additions on Friday were No. 23 offensive tackle Sean Thompkins of Baylor after he flipped his commitment to North Carolina, Harper, No. 10 safety Faheem Delane of Ohio State and No. 68 guard/center Aliou Bah of Maryland.

The deadline to enter the portal for most college players was at midnight Friday. Teams can still sign players after Friday as long as those players entered the portal between Jan. 2 and Jan. 16. Players from Miami and Indiana, who meet in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday, can enter the portal from Tuesday through Friday of next week.

LSU PORTAL COMMITS/SIGNEES (37) – No. 1 By 247Sports.com, No. 11 By On3*:

No. 1 Quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State

No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State

No. 3 Guard/Center Devin Harper of Ole Miss

No. 6 Quarterback Husan Longstreet of USC

No. 7 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee

No. 9 Linebacker TJ Dottery of Ole Miss

No. 10 Safety Faheem Delane of Ohio State

No. 11 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson

No. 12 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida

No. 13 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn

No. 16 Guard/Center William Satterwhite of Tennessee

No. 23 Offensive Tackle Sean Thompkins, Baylor

No. 26 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State

No. 27 Receiver Winston Watkins of Ole Miss

No. 30 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion

No. 30 Offensive Tackle Darrin Strey of Kentucky

No. 39 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh

No. 40 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii

No. 49 Guard/Center Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central

No. 56 Quarterback Landen Clark of Elon

No. 67 Guard/Center Aliou Bah of Maryland

No. 82 Edge Jaylen Brown of South Carolina

No. 84 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah

No. 104 Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte

No. 124 Defensive Lineman Achilles Woods of South Alabama

No. 136 Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois

No. 154 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida

No. 205 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese

No. 206 Wide Receiver Roman Mothershed of Troy

Unranked Wide Receiver/Defensive Back Mason Dossett of Baylor

Unranked Guard/Center Ja’Mard Jones of Nicholls State

Unranked Tight End Zach Grace of Oregon

Unranked Running Back Dilin Jones of Wisconsin

Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern

Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida

Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida

Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas

*On3’s Team Transfer Portal Ranking Index utilizes the On3 (P)erformance score to measure a team’s production during the transfer process, compared relative against its overall roster, not just portal additions. This proprietary algorithm determines if a school has improved its overall team talent, stayed the same, or declined in talent during the transfer window.