Florida tops LSU, 4-2, in Game one

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A four-run sixth inning plagued No. 5/7 LSU in the 4-1 loss to No. 10 Florida to open the series on Saturday night at Pressly Stadium.

LSU is 30-5 with an 8-5 mark in SEC play. Florida improves to 33-5 and 8-2 in the conference.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon pitched well for the majority of the contest, allowing five strikeouts and one walk in 7.0 innings. However, one of the six hits she gave up was a three-run shot by designated player Reagan Walsh to capture the victory. Berzon is now 13-2 in the circle this season.

Pitcher Keagan Rothrock (17-3) got the win, allowing two runs on four hits with four batters walked and had one strikeout in the complete game effort.

The LSU bats totaled four hits on the day, and outfielder Ali Newland recorded the Tigers’ lone RBI of the game and drew a game-high two walks.

After five scoreless innings, first baseman Raeleen Gutierrez singled in the top of the sixth, and outfielder Ciara Briggs capitalized by scoring on an error for the game’s first run. Florida responded quickly, however, with four runs in the bottom half, highlighted by the three-run shot. LSU plated one more run in the seventh thanks to a run-scoring single by Newland.

Up Next

The second game of the series begins at noon CT on Sunday.