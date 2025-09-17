Florida Assistant Coach Jabbar Juluke Suspended For Role In Florida-LSU Pre-Game Scuffles

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Upon further review, Florida apparently lost the pre-game fight and the game to LSU Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

On Tuesday night, the Southeastern Conference suspended Florida associate head coach Jabbar Juluke for the Gators’ next three games for his role in pre-game scuffles between Florida and LSU players on the field at Tiger Stadium.

Juluke, a New Orleans native who was LSU’s running backs coach in 2016, did not try to stop the pushing and jawing that occurred in two separate incidents, according to SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, before the Tigers’ 20-10 win over the Gators.

“Coaches are expected to be leaders and to de-escalate tense situations,” Sankey said Tuesday. “And that did not happen in this circumstance. This suspension is appropriate, and any future misconduct by Jabbar Juluke will result in more severe disciplinary action.”

No players were suspended. None were harmed either as game officials and players de-escalated each fracas. In the first flare-up below, Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks (wearing a No. 88 on his shirt) can be heard yelling at LSU backup Kaleb Jackson, “You don’t even play.”

Pre-game scuffles between Florida and LSU players and Florida associate head coach Jabbar Juluke, a New Orleans native who was LSU’s running backs coach in 2016 and a former Edna Karr High head coach, gets Juluke suspended by SEC for 3 games. pic.twitter.com/ddYQUaducH — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 17, 2025

Minutes later, another scuffle broke out. Juluke doesn’t appear to be in either Twitter video. In the one below, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier pushes a teammate out of the fray.

Another pregame Florida-LSU scuffle here. Florida associate head coach Jabbar Juluke apologized for his conduct. “I also sincerely apologize to the young athlete (an unidentified player likely from LSU) and his family,” Juluke said. pic.twitter.com/EQ4pR9arUM — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 17, 2025

Juluke, 53 and the former head coach at Edna Karr High in 2003 and ’04 and 2006-12, apologized profusely.

“I first would like to apologize to both Florida and LSU universities, their teams, staff and fans,” he said. “I also sincerely apologize to the young athlete and his family.”

The “young athlete,” likely from LSU, was not identified.

“On Saturday, I reacted in a manner I’m not proud of,” Juluke said. “There’s no excuse for my behavior, and I take full responsibility for my actions. In this game, emotional situations occur and bad reactions happen. I regret my reaction and commit to using this moment to strengthen my emotional intelligence. I know more is expected of us as coaches, and I commit to living up to that expectation. I believe growth is in ownership and learning from the good and the bad. I intend to use this situation as a teachable moment, not only for myself, but for those I impact. Again, I offer my sincerest apologies to both institutions and the staffs and families involved.”

Juluke is in his fourth season at Florida under coach Billy Napier, whom he coached under from 2018-21 at Louisiana-Lafayette.

“Cach Juluke’s actions prior to our game against LSU are not up to the standard of our program,” Napier said. “Coach Juluke is a man of character and has taken full responsibility for his actions. I believe coach Juluke will learn from this experience and be better for it.”

Florida (1-2, 0-1 SEC) will be without Juluke for three games against ranked teams – at No. 4 Miami on Saturday, No. 8 Texas on Oct. 4 at home after an open date before playing at No. 10 Texas A&M on Oct. 11.