Flipping Over Brandon Brown: LSU and Bo Davis flip highly touted defensive lineman from Texas’ commit list

LSU football and defensive line coach Bo Davis are on quite the roll over the last several days.

On Friday, LSU successfully recruited defensive lineman Brandon Brown, who flipped his commitment from Texas to LSU. ​ Brown is a four-star defensive tackle and the No. ​ 35 ranked defensive lineman in the country. ​

LSU was able to sway Brown’s commitment after he visited for the Tigers’ spring game back in April and Brown said he developed a strong relationship with Davis. ​

“I loved the visit. Coach Davis is my guy, so it felt like home being around him. It was overall a great trip,” Brown said, according to Glen West of Geaux247.com. “Our relationship is really good. He’s always been my guy and that is one of the main reasons why I committed to Texas. His style of coaching fits me and obviously his track record speaks for itself.”

As a junior last season at Eau Gallie High, Brown recorded 65 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, and four sacks, showcasing his ability to disrupt the offensive backfield. ​

Brown is the second huge defensive lineman to commit to Davis and LSU in two days. Defensive lineman Zion Williams committed to the Tigers on July 4th. Meanwhile top five edge rusher Damien Shanklin is set to commit today also. LSU’s is reportedly in a battle for Shanklin so stay tuned.