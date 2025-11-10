Flau’Jae’s Homecoming Game in Georgia A Success

STATESBORO, Ga. — Flau’jae Johnson scored 19 points in her home-state return and No. 5 LSU rolled to a 118-70 victory over Georgia Southern on Sunday afternoon at the Hill Convocation Center. The Tigers improved to 3-0, while the Eagles fell to 1-2.

LSU shot 53 percent from the field (46-of-87) and 45 percent from beyond the arc (9-of-20), marking its third straight 100-point outing to begin the season. The Tigers’ 118 points were a season high, topping previous totals of 108 against Houston Christian and 115 versus Southeastern Louisiana.

Junior MiLaysia Fulwiley also scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds, and sophomore transfer Kate Koval recorded her first LSU double-double with 12 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. ZaKiyah Johnson added 17 points, Mikaylah Williams had 15 and Grace Knox chipped in 13.

LSU raced out to a 31-16 lead in the first quarter, shooting 70 percent (14-of-20) and outscoring the Eagles 18-6 in the paint. The Tigers extended their advantage to 67-36 by halftime, thanks in part to a 36-20 second quarter in which they made five of six three-point attempts.

A record crowd of 5,322—Georgia Southern’s largest ever for a women’s basketball game—watched the homecoming for Johnson. Afterward, she and teammates signed autographs and posed for photos. LSU returns home Wednesday to face Charlotte at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, with tipoff set for 7 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.