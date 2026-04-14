Flau’jae Johnson Selected 8th Overall To The Golden State Valkyries In The WNBA Draft

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Going pro is something all athletes dream of. It’s not only extremely difficult, but the numbers are always against you. The odds of making it to the WNBA are 1 in 3,000, as fewer than 1% of NCAA women’s basketball players are drafted.

And former LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson is now among the elite.

Johnson was selected eighth overall by the Golden State Valkyries in the first round of the WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards in New York City on Monday night.

Heading Out West 🌟 pic.twitter.com/OnppSoyOOD — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) April 14, 2026

Johnson immediately becomes the face of the franchise, joining a recent expansion team that saw its first action in 2025. The Valkyries finished eighth in the league last year and made the playoffs, surprising many. Johnson joins a roster looking to compete right away.

For the third year in a row, a player from LSU was selected in the first round; the Chicago Sky selected Angel Reese with the seventh pick in 2024 and the Connecticut Sun picked Aneesah Morrow with the seventh overall selection in 2025.

It was an emotional moment for Johnson as she walked across the stage.

“When I was in high school, I wasn’t ranked,” Johnson told ESPN’s Holly Rowe after getting drafted. “It took a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and tears, and now I’m here at the draft. This is incredible to me.”

Shortly after she gave that answer, one of the most adorable moments of the night happened when Johnson’s little brother, Aydin, joined her on stage.

Flau’Jae Johnson’s brother, Aiden, joins her on stage at the WNBA Draft.



What a moment. pic.twitter.com/PJKXq3BveT — Andre Champagne (@andrechampagnee) April 14, 2026

The 5-foot-10 senior from Savannah, Georgia, averaged 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals for LSU this season. She also shot a career-high 39.3% from three-point range.

Johnson believes her style of play fits the WNBA well.

“Just me doing my thing,” Johnson said before the draft on WNBA Countdown. “Getting out in transition, three ball, reads. I like to play fast, and the W is way faster, so I think it’ll translate well.”

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and assistant coaches Chante’ Crutchfield Powers, Jennifer Roberts, and Joe Schwartz were all in New York to watch Johnson be drafted.

The 2023 national champion credited Mulkey for preparing her to play at the next level.

“Just toughness. I think playing under Coach Mulkey, you have to be tough,” Johnson said. “Playing in front of the best fans in the world, you have to be focused. You have to be committed and dedicated, and that’s what I was for four years. I feel like it made me ready for this moment.”

Not only did Johnson fulfill her dream of being selected in the WNBA Draft, but she also stunned with her outfit. She wore a custom velvet cutout mermaid-silhouette gown styled by Elly Karamoh.

“I told my team I want to look like I’m going to the WNBA Draft at 6 and the Met Gala at 6:30,” Johnson said on WNBA Countdown before the draft.