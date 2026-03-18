Flau’jae Johnson Named USBWA Third-Team All-American

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson earned USBWA All-America honors on Tuesday. Johnson occupies the third team.

This selection marks the second straight season Johnson has been named to the USBWA Third Team.

Johnson, a native of Savannah, Ga., is averaging 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game. She has been one of the vocal leaders for the seventh-ranked Tiger squad, helping LSU to 27 overall wins so far, including a stretch of seven straight SEC victories that featured a 70-65 win over No. 2 Texas at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on January 11. Johnson has scored in double figures for 24 contests out of 32 games played.

Johnson was named to the All-SEC First Team for the second straight season and recently surpassed 2,000 career points against Oklahoma at the SEC Tournament. She became the sixth LSU player to meet that milestone, joining Joyce Walker (2,906), Seimone Augustus (2,702), Julie Gross (2,488), Cornelia Gayden (2,451), Sylvia Fowles (2,234).