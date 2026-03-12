Flau’jae Johnson Named As First-Ever Kay Yow Servant Leader Of The Year

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU senior guard Flau’jae Johnson has been named the first-ever recipient of the Kay Yow Servant Leader of the Year Award, presented by John and Sue Gibbs.

Johnson was chosen from a group of 66 women’s college basketball players for her leadership, service and overall impact in the fight against cancers affecting women.

She was surprised with the award Thursday morning when Kay Yow Cancer Foundation CEO Jenny Palmateer, along with sponsors John and Sue Gibbs, presented her with the honor and a tribute video recognizing her work.

Johnson’s involvement with the Kay Yow Cancer Foundation began during her freshman year at LSU as part of the team’s Play4Kay initiative. Associate head coach Bob Starkey pledged to donate $1 for every LSU student in attendance at the game. Starkey’s wife, Sherie, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2007.

When Johnson heard about the effort, she immediately offered to match Starkey’s donation.

“When she saw it, she came up and said, ‘I want to match it,’ and I said, ‘That means everything,’” Starkey said. “But then a week later she came in and said, ‘Tell me about the fund.’ It just started a series of conversations where she wanted to know, ‘What else can I do?’ She said she had family members that have battled cancer.”

That moment sparked Johnson’s continued involvement with the foundation and efforts to support women battling cancer.

Since then, Johnson has donated more than $25,000 of her own money to the Kay Yow Cancer Foundation. She has also hosted back-to-school giveback events, made a personal donation to expand mobile mammography access in her hometown of Savannah, Georgia, and supported families through rent assistance, vehicle giveaways and holiday shopping initiatives.

Johnson said the cause hits close to home.

“It’s meant so much to me and it’s something that I had to learn about,” Johnson said. “Helping women with all cancers, not just breast cancer. This is something that is close to me and my family. My grandmother died from cancer and a lot of women, they don’t even know, so I feel like the Kay Low foundation kind of helped me in so many different ways. We’re going to do bigger and better things as we go on, so I’m excited about what’s to come.”

In recognition of Johnson’s impact, the Kay Yow Cancer Fund will award a $25,000 grant in her name to help expand access to cancer care for under-resourced women in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas. The grant will support expanded access to preventative screenings for breast, colorectal and skin cancer for women in Louisiana.

Johnson said her commitment to helping others was shaped by her mother, Lakia Brooks, who taught her to give without expecting anything in return.

“She always told me, don’t do things and look for something back. Don’t look for nothing in return,” Johnson said. “If you do it, give it from your heart and it’s going to come back to unfold. And I think that’s the most selfless things you can do as human beings. Me being on the court, me being an athlete – that doesn’t define who I am. This is who I am at my core. A good game or a bad game, you’re still going to impact people off the court and do things like this, so that’s why I like using my platform.”

Palmateer said Johnson’s leadership and service can inspire younger generations to get involved in the fight against women’s cancer.

“She is opening the doors to the next generation for us in a really big way and really setting the example for young folks and the next generation can really make an impact in the fight against all cancers affecting women,” Palmateer said.