Flau’jae Johnson Named AP Third-Team All-American

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU senior guard Flau’jae Johnson earned Associated Press All-America honors on Wednesday, landing on the third team for the second consecutive season.

Johnson averaged 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game for the Tigers this season.

This marks her second All-America recognition this week after also being named to the USBWA third team for the second straight year.

A vocal leader for the seventh-ranked Tigers, Johnson has helped LSU to 27 wins so far, including a seven-game SEC winning streak highlighted by a 70-65 victory over No. 2 Texas at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on January 11. She has scored in double figures in 24 of 32 games this season.

The Savannah, Georgia, native, was also named First-Team All-SEC for the second consecutive year and recently surpassed 2,000 career points against Oklahoma in the SEC Tournament. She became just the sixth player in LSU history to reach that milestone, joining Joyce Walker (2,906), Seimone Augustus (2,702), Julie Gross (2,488), Cornelia Gayden (2,451), and Sylvia Fowles (2,234).

LSU junior guards MiLaysia Fulwiley and Mikaylah Williams earned honorable mention recognition but did not receive enough votes to make the first, second, or third teams.

AP All-America Teams

First Team:

Sarah Strong, UConn, Sophomore; Durham, North Carolina: 18.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 60.1 field goal% (31 first-place votes, 155 points)

Mikayla Blakes, Vanderbilt, sophomore; Somerset, New Jersey: 27 points, 4.4 assists, 45.8 field goal% (29, 151)

Lauren Betts, UCLA, Senior; Centennial, Colorado: 16.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 56.2 field goal% (29, 151)

Madison Booker, Texas, Junior; Ridgeland, Mississippi: 18.9 points, 6.5 rebounds, 51.6 field goal% (17, 127)

Azzi Fudd, UConn, Senior; Arlington, Virginia: 17.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 48.9 field goal% (14, 121)

Second Team:

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame, Junior; Merchantville, New Jersey: 25.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.3 assists 48.1 field goal% (15, 116)

Joyce Edwards, South Carolina, Sophomore; Camden, South Carolina: 19.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 58.7 field goal% (7, 103)

Olivia Miles, TCU, Senior; Phillipsburg, New Jersey: 19.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 6.4 assists (7, 99)

Audi Crooks, Iowa State, Junior; Algona, Iowa: 25.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 64.7 field goal% (2, 63)

Jaloni Cambridge, Ohio State, Sophomore; Nashville, Tennessee: 22.8 points, 4.6 assists, 49 field goal% (2, 61)

Third Team:

Olivia Olson, Michigan, Sophomore; New Hope, Minnesota: 19.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists (0, 44)

Kiki Rice, UCLA, Senior; Bethesda, Maryland: 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 50.4 field goal% (1, 34)

Flau’jae Johnson, LSU, Senior; Savannah, Georgia: 13.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 45.8 field goal% (0, 24)

Toby Fournier, Duke, Sophomore; Toronto, Ontario: 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 53.2 field goal% (0, 23)

Raven Johnson, South Carolina, Senior; Atlanta, Georgia: 10.3 points, 5.4 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 50.6 field goal% (1, 18)