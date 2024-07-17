Five-star cornerback D.J. Pickett likely to choose Oregon tonight

Reports on the recruiting trail indicate five-star cornerback D.J. Pickett is likely to choose Oregon. His commitment is due on Wednesday at 7 PM. Three 247Sports predictions support this. Additionally, On3’s data suggests Oregon has a 79.4% chance.

Pickett has narrowed his choices to LSU, Miami, and Oregon. In June, he visited Georgia, LSU, Miami, and Oregon officially. He was hosted five times by Florida, LSU, and Miami. Georgia, Michigan, and Oregon saw him four times each.

Ranked sixth overall, second among cornerbacks, and the top in Florida, Pickett is a sought-after prospect for 2025. If he picks Miami, the team will move up to eighth, overtaking Oklahoma. Currently, Oregon ranks fourth in recruiting, just behind Ohio State, Alabama, and Georgia.

Miami is close to securing its third top-10 class in a row and might maintain its position as the ACC’s best. Pickett is not the only option for Miami at cornerback. Another prospect, Jaboree Antoine, is considering Miami, with LSU and Florida State also in the mix.