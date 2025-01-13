Five LSU Players Listed Among Perfect Game’s Top 100 Junior But Jared Jones Conspicuously Missing

Five LSU players are listed among the Perfect Game Baseball Top 100 Juniors for the 2025 season. Junior first baseman Jared ‘Bear’ Jones, who led LSU with 28 home runs last season, was not listed.

The list includes LSU right-handed pitcher Chase Shores (No. 20); infielder Daniel Dickinson (No. 34); left-handed pitcher Conner Ware (No. 60); right-handed pitcher Jacob Mayers (No. 81); and right-handed pitcher Anthony Eyanson (No. 87).

Shores, a product of Midland, Texas, returns to the mound for LSU in 2025 after missing last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He appeared in seven games (four starts) during the Tigers’ 2023 National Championship season before being sidelined by an elbow injury on March 31.

Shores posted an 0-1 mark and a 0.96 ERA in 2023 with nine walks and 15 strikeouts in 18.1 innings, limiting opponents to a .231 cumulative batting average.

Dickinson, who transferred to LSU last summer from Utah Valley, posted a .369 career batting average in two seasons at UVU with 27 homers, 95 RBI and a .457 on-base percentage.

Dickinson was a First-Team All-WAC selection in 2024, batting .363 (90-for-248) with 14 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 53 RBI and 32 stolen bases.

Ware, a product of Madison, Miss., transferred to LSU last summer from Pearl River (Miss.) Community College. He recorded two saves in seven appearances (two starts) last season at PRCC, posting a 1.80 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 15.0 innings.

Ware worked 17.0 innings over six appearances (three starts) as a freshman in 2023, posting a 3-0 mark with a 1.59 ERA and 28 strikeouts.

Mayers, who transferred to LSU last summer from Nicholls, led the Southland Conference in 2024 with 106 strikeouts and a .165 opponent batting average. The native of Gonzales, La., was 5-1 on the season with a 4.58 ERA in 70.2 innings, and he finished third in the nation in hits allowed per nine innings (4.97).

Mayers, a 2024 Second-Team ABCA All-South Region selection, fanned a season-high 12 batters against New Orleans in 6.1 innings, and he posted 10 strikeouts against both Southeastern Louisiana and Lamar.

Eyanson, who transferred to LSU last summer from UC San Diego, was an All-Big West Second-Team selection in 2024, posting a 6-2 mark and a 3.07 ERA in 82.0 innings over 14 appearances (nine starts) with 85 strikeouts and a .190 opponent batting average.

Eyanson, a member of the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team, was twice named the Big West Pitcher of the Week in 2024.