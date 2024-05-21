Five LSU baseball players take home All-SEC Honors including two freshmen

Five LSU baseball players have received All-SEC honors for their performances this season.

Tommy White, Luke Holman and Griffin Herring were named Second-Team All-SEC and Ashton Larson and Steven Milam received Freshman All-SEC honors. The SEC honors were voted on by all 14 SEC head coaches.

White is batting .341 this season with 23 homers and 63 RBI. He has more career home runs than any active player and is coming off one of his best performances of the season. He was named SEC Co-Player of the Week after batting 8-for-13 with three homers and seven RBI to lead LSU to its first sweep of the season.

Holman is No. 5 in the SEC with a 2.73 ERA and No. 2 in strikeouts with 109. Last weekend against Ole Miss he pitched 6.2 innings and allowed five hits and two runs on the day. The Tigers have won each of his last four starts and he has an 8-3 record on the season.

Herring has been maybe LSU’s best pitcher this season. He has a 1.99 ERA in 17 appearances and 56 strikeouts through 40.2 innings pitched. He pitched twice against Ole Miss and threw a total of 2.2 innings without allowing a hit or a walk.

Milam started the season on fire and has regained that form in recent weeks. He’s batting .311 on the season with four homers and 29 RBI and was voted SEC Freshman of the Week for his performance against then top-ranked Texas A&M.

Larson has the second best batting average on the team with a .336 and leads the team in batting average in conference play with a .337. He has three homers and 10 RBI in SEC play with a team leading .424 on-base percentage.

Georgia’s Charlie Condon took home SEC Player of the Year honors and Arkansas’ Hagen Smith claimed SEC Pitcher of the Year.