Five LSU baseball players made EPSN’s top 150 MLB draft prospects list

ESPN analyst Kiley McDaniel released his list of the top 150 MLB draft prospects, and five LSU players made the cut as well as some LSU recruits.

Tommy White came in as the No. 17 overall prospect and the top Tiger on the list. He hasn’t been hitting at the same level that he did in his first two seasons, but his defensive play has been much improved. He currently has a .324 batting average, 20 homers and 56 RBI this season.

Luke Holman is the next LSU player and comes in as the No. 35 prospect. The Alabama transfer has worked as LSU’s No. 2 starter the last few weeks and has a 2.74 ERA in 13 starts this season. He boasts an impressive 100 strikeouts so far this season with only 30 walks.

UCLS transfer Gage Jump comes in at No. 63. Jump started as the Tigers’ second pitcher but has since taken over the role as the team’s ace. He’s 4-1 this season with a 3.86 ERA and 74 strikeouts.

Thatcher Hurd is the No. 90 prospect. Hurd was projected to be one of the best pitchers at LSU and in the country heading into this season, but nothing has gone his way. He was the day one starter for LSU before eventually falling back to being the day three starter.

After just two SEC series though, he was relegated to the bullpen. He has seven starts this season with a 2-4 record and a 6.82 ERA.

Griffin Herring is the No. 139 overall prospect. Herring has been one of LSU’s most reliable pitchers this season and is the top reliever on the team. He has a 3-1 record with a 2.13 ERA and 54 strikeouts.

The Tigers also have six commitments on the list. Konnor Griffin is listed as the No. 9 prospect in the draft and the No. 2 high school player. He’ll likely be drafted high and never play in college like many of the top high school baseball prospects.

Cam Caminiti is the No. 14 prospect, William Schmidt is No. 27, Boston Bateman is No. 48, Derek Curiel is No. 115 and Cade Arrambide is No. 143.

The 2024 MLB Draft will start on July 14.