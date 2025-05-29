First Two 2025 LSU Home Football Games to Kickoff at Night

DESTIN, Florida — LSU’s Southeastern Conference opener against Florida is set for a 6:30 p.m. central time kickoff on Saturday, Sept. 13 at Tiger Stadium, the league office announced Thursday from the SEC Spring Meetings. The game will be televised on ABC.

The SEC also revealed kickoff times and network designations for the initial three weeks of the season, with the remaining schedule to be announced on June 11.

LSU’s home opener against Louisiana Tech is scheduled for Sept. 6 also at 6:30 p.m. and will be available for streaming on ESPN+ and SEC Network+.

GREG SANKEY NEEDS TO REALIZE WHAT BRIAN KELLY ALREADY HAS – THE BIG TEN IS WINNING

Previously, it was announced that LSU’s season opener at Clemson on Aug. 30 will be broadcast on ABC, also kicking off at 6:30 p.m. central. This marks LSU’s first visit to Clemson, the first regular season game against those Tigers, and their first clash since the College Football Championship national title game for the 2019 season at the Superdome in New Orleans.

The Tigers are coming off a 9-4 season, including a 44-31 triumph over Baylor in the Texas Bowl.