First LSU Women’s Basketball Practice Open To Fans

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team will officially begin practice for the upcoming season on Monday, September 23 on the main floor of the PMAC.

The first 300 students at the open practice will receive free pizza. Fans planning to attend Monday’s open practice will be able to enter the PMAC through the lower southeast and southwest entrances. Fans coming to campus are directed to park in lot 108 on LSU’s campus.

Coach Kim Mulkey enters her fourth season leading the Tigers and it has become customary under her for LSU to welcome fans into the PMAC for the first official practice of each season. The Tigers have been able to be on the floor for a limited amount of time over the past few weeks, but Monday begins a full practice schedule and the push to November 4 when the Tigers open their season at home against Eastern Kentucky.

LSU is coming off a season in which it went 31-6 and reached the Elite Eight. The Tigers return three starters from last year’s team. Flau’Jae Johnson was named to the Second Team All-SEC last seasons, Mikaylah Williams was named last season’s SEC Freshman of the Year and Aneesah Morrorw was a All-SEC First Team selection with multiple All-America honorable mentions. Sa’Myah Smith, a 2023 SEC All-Freshman, briefly started at the beginning of last year before suffering a torn ACL less than a month into the season. She has been a full participant in LSU’s pre-season workouts. LSU also returns 2024 SEC All-Freshman Aalyah Del Rosario, Last-Tear Poa, Amani Bartlett and Izzy Besselman.

The Tigers hit the transfer portal to add forward Jersey Wolfenbarger and guards Shayeann Day-Wilson, Kailyn Gilbert and Mjracle Sheppard. LSU’s lone freshman will be Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year Jada Richard from Lafayette Christian Academy.

Fans are also encouraged to join the Fast Break Club, the official booster club of LSU Women’s Basketball, to support the Tigers on and off the court.