Finally! Kim Mulkey’s unbeaten LSU Tigers face rival South Carolina

Reed Darcy, the LSU Women’s Basketball Beat Writer for theadvocate.com, joins Jeff Palermo, Glenn Guilbeau, and Todd Horne from TigerRag.com and Tiger Rag Radio. They analyze the long-awaited showdown set for Friday afternoon.

No. 5 LSU (20-0, 5-0 SEC) takes on No. 2 South Carolina (18-1, 6-0 SEC) this Friday at 4 p.m. CT. The venue is Colonial Life Arena, and the game airs live on ESPN. Roy Philpott and Rebecca Lobo will provide commentary. Holly Rowe is on the sidelines.

Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams will call the game on the LSU Sports Radio Network. This matchup was postponed from Thursday due to Winter Storm Enzo.

The storm also caused ESPN’s College Gameday to cancel its visit to Columbia. LSU aims for its second 20-0 start in three seasons. They’ve had multiple players score 20+ points in 11 games, including the last three. Since Kim Mulkey became LSU’s coach, South Carolina has won all four matchups. Last season, LSU lost to South Carolina by six points in Baton Rouge and by seven points in the SEC Tournament.

South Carolina has a 68-game home winning streak and a 53-game winning streak in SEC regular season play. They’ve won 13 straight games, all by double digits, since their only loss to UCLA.