Fans encouraged to gather Wednesday and send LSU baseball team to College World Series

LSU fans will have the opportunity to send the baseball team off to the College World Series on Wednesday as the team departs Alex Box Stadium for Omaha, Neb.

The send-off will take place on Wednesday at 9 a.m. CT outside of Alex Box Stadium near Gate 1. Fans coming to campus for the sendoff may park in the Hall of Fame lot on the third base side of the stadium.

LSU, which has won six national championships, is appearing in the College World Series for the first time since 2017 and for the 19th time overall. The Tigers meet Tennessee in Saturday’s opener at 6 p.m. on ESPN.