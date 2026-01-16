Faheem Delane – Brother Of Former LSU Portal Star – Transferring From Ohio State To Tigers

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

LSU has its first Transfer Portal brother combo, though not at the same time.

Ohio State true freshman safety Faheem Delane, younger brother of LSU 2025 portal star cornerback Mansoor Delane, has committed to the Tigers as LSU coach Lane Kiffin’s 34th member of his 2026 transfer class.

LANE KIFFIN’S FINAL PORTAL PUSH FEATURING SEVERAL PROSPECT VISITORS

Delane (6-foot-1, 210 pounds) arrived at LSU on Thursday for a visit and was in town on Friday with several other prospects.

Delane joins Kiffin’s No. 1-ranked portal class by 247sports.com as the No. 10 safety in the portal by 247sports.com and No. 143 overall transfer prospect. He was a backup at Ohio State in 2025, making 12 tackles in five games. Delane signed with Ohio State as the No. 8 safety in the country and No. 99 overall prospect from Our Lady of Good Counsel in Olney, Maryland. He was the No. 3 player in his state.

The elder Delane signed with LSU’s No. 1-ranked 2025 portal class last year as the No. 15 cornerback in the portal and No. 111 overall transfer from Virginia Tech. As a senior, he then became only the fourth defensive back in LSU history to be named a unanimous All-American and is expected to be a high first round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft in April.

LSU PORTAL COMMITS/SIGNEES (34) – No. 1 By 247Sports.com, No. 19 By On3*:

No. 1 Quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State

No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State

No. 3 Guard/Center Devin Harper of Ole Miss

No. 6 Quarterback Husan Longstreet of USC

No. 7 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee

No. 10 Safety Faheem Delane of Ohio State

No. 11 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson

No. 12 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida

No. 13 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn

No. 16 Guard/Center William Satterwhite of Tennessee

No. 23 Offensive Tackle Sean Thompkins, Baylor

No. 26 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State

No. 27 Receiver Winston Watkins of Ole Miss

No. 30 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion

No. 30 Offensive Tackle Darrin Strey of Kentucky

No. 39 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh

No. 40 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii

No. 49 Guard/Center Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central

No. 56 Quarterback Landen Clark of Elon

No. 82 Edge Jaylen Brown of South Carolina

No. 84 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah

No. 104 Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte

No. 124 Defensive Lineman Achilles Woods of South Alabama

No. 136 Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois

No. 154 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida

No. 205 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese

No. 206 Wide Receiver Roman Mothershed of Troy

Unranked Guard/Center Ja’Mard Jones of Nicholls State

Unranked Tight End Zach Grace of Oregon

Unranked Running Back Dilin Jones of Wisconsin

Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern

Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida

Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida

Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas

*On3’s Team Transfer Portal Ranking Index utilizes the On3 (P)erformance score to measure a team’s production during the transfer process, compared relative against its overall roster, not just portal additions. This proprietary algorithm determines if a school has improved its overall team talent, stayed the same, or declined in talent during the transfer window.