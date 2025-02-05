EXTRA! EXTRA! Read All About It! Tiger Rag’s Free LSU Baseball Preview At Newsstands And Stores Now

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The snow has melted. Temperatures have been climbing into the 70s and 80s.

And LSU pitchers’ fastballs have been in the 100s!

It is almost baseball season. The No. 2 preseason Tigers open the season a week from Friday, on Feb. 14, against Purdue-Fort Wayne at 2 p.m. in Alex Box Stadium with the series continuing on Saturday and Sunday with 1 p.m. first pitches. The Southeastern Conference season opens on Friday March 14 against Missouri.

This month’s Tiger Rag issue delves into every aspect of LSU coach Jay Johnson’s fourth LSU team, which may be as talented on paper as his 2023 national championship team.

The issue’s cover story is on 6-foot-8 LSU sophomore pitcher Chase Shores, who is back strong after missing most of the 2023 season all of 2024 after elbow (Tommy John) surgery. There is also a question-and-answer section with Johnson, a detailed season preview, schedule, roster and projected lineup.

Also in the February, 2025, Tiger Rag Magazine is a LSU softball preview, schedule and roster and feature on top hitter Danieca Coffey. Other features include columns by Jim Engster, Todd Horne, Glenn Guilbeau, Dale Brown and Jim Kleinpeter and so much more.

