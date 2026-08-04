EXPLAINING WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT LSU’S REPORTED NEW BUSINESS MODEL

Analysis: New Reporting Suggests LSU Is Building An Investment Company, Not Selling Its Athletic Department

LouisianaSports.net reports LSU is pursuing an LSU-controlled investment structure—not a traditional private equity transaction. If accurate, the story is no longer about selling LSU Athletics. It is about how LSU hopes to build a perpetual revenue engine while maintaining institutional control.

BATON ROUGE – Tuesday’s reporting by Matt Moscona of LouisianaSports.net significantly advances the public’s understanding of LSU’s search for long-term athletic revenue.

Citing multiple anonymous sources familiar with LSU System President Dr. Wade Rousse’s presentation Monday evening at the Governor’s Mansion, Moscona reported LSU has not entered into a traditional private equity transaction and is not pursuing what sources described as “traditional private equity.”

Instead, Moscona reported Rousse outlined a proposal centered on an LSU-controlled limited liability company (LLC) that would invest in businesses capable of generating recurring revenue while allowing LSU to maintain complete control.

According to Moscona’s reporting, LSU is also awaiting a third-party valuation of the proposed entity and an opinion from the Internal Revenue Service before proceeding.

Additional details emerged Tuesday during Moscona’s radio program when one guest who attended Monday night’s meeting described a structure involving an LLC, a nonprofit organization and a board position for Acrisure Chairman and CEO Greg Williams, while LSU would retain complete control of the enterprise.

If accurate, those details suggest LSU may be attempting something considerably more sophisticated than either a traditional fundraising campaign or a conventional private equity transaction.

What Moscona Reported

According to LouisianaSports.net:

LSU has not signed a traditional private equity agreement.

LSU is not pursuing traditional private equity.

LSU would create and control an LLC.

The LLC would invest in companies capable of producing recurring revenue.

LSU is awaiting an independent valuation.

LSU is awaiting IRS guidance.

LSU would retain operational control.

The proposed structure could also involve a nonprofit organization.

Those facts shift the conversation away from whether LSU is selling part of its athletic department and toward what kind of investment enterprise the university may be creating.

So What Would The LLC Actually Do?

That remains the central unanswered question.

Simply creating an LLC does not generate revenue. The company must own something capable of producing profits.

Based on what has been reported so far, one plausible model is an LSU-controlled holding company.

Rather than selling a percentage of LSU Athletics, the LLC could acquire ownership interests in businesses expected to generate long-term cash flow. Those businesses might include sports technology companies, licensing ventures, media businesses, hospitality operations, real estate developments or other commercial enterprises aligned with LSU’s brand and mission.

The profits from those investments would flow back into the LLC, creating a recurring revenue stream capable of supporting LSU Athletics without relying exclusively on donations, ticket sales or SEC distributions.

At this point, however, LSU has released no organizational documents, operating agreement or investment strategy that would confirm exactly how the proposed entity would operate.

Why The Valuation Matters

One of the most intriguing aspects of Moscona’s reporting is LSU’s reported decision to obtain a third-party valuation.

Valuations are commonly performed when assets are contributed to a company, ownership interests are created or investors need to understand the value of an enterprise.

The reporting does not explain what is being valued.

Is LSU valuing the LLC itself?

Assets that will be transferred into it?

Potential investment opportunities?

Until those questions are answered, the purpose of the valuation remains unclear.

Why The IRS Opinion Matters

The reported IRS opinion is equally significant.

If LSU intends to combine an LLC, a nonprofit organization and commercial investments, the university would almost certainly face complex federal tax questions involving nonprofit status, unrelated business income, governance and the tax treatment of investment returns.

The request for IRS guidance suggests the proposed structure extends well beyond simply filing paperwork to create a limited liability company.

The Nonprofit Could Be The Key

Perhaps the most important new detail is the reported involvement of a nonprofit organization.

Large universities and health systems frequently separate charitable activities from commercial operations.

Under such a structure, a nonprofit organization can support a university’s educational mission while a controlled LLC conducts revenue-generating business activities.

If LSU ultimately controls both entities, the university could preserve institutional oversight while expanding its ability to generate new sources of revenue.

Whether that is the structure LSU ultimately intends remains unknown.

The Questions That Still Need Answers

Even after Moscona’s reporting, the most important questions remain unanswered.

What assets will capitalize the LLC?

Where will the initial investment capital come from?

What companies will the LLC invest in?

What role will the nonprofit organization play?

What responsibilities would Greg Williams have as a board member?

Will outside investors ever receive ownership or economic interests?

Will the LLC be subject to Louisiana’s Public Records Law?

Will the LSU Board of Supervisors approve the structure publicly?

Until LSU releases the legal documents, operating agreement or organizational chart, the proposal cannot be fully evaluated.

What Moscona’s reporting does accomplish is narrowing the field considerably.

The discussion is no longer centered on whether LSU has sold a portion of its athletic department to a private equity firm.

It is now centered on whether LSU is creating a university-controlled investment company capable of generating perpetual revenue while preserving institutional control.

If that ultimately proves to be the case, the proposal could represent one of the most innovative—and closely watched—financial structures in the future of college athletics.