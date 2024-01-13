Experienced hand: LSU gets junior wide receiver AJ Daniels of Liberty in transfer portal

The majority of LSU’s additions through the NCAA transfer portal have been on the defensive side of the ball to provide immediate help.

That doesn’t mean if the right player comes around that can help the team continue to flourish offensively, the Tigers wouldn’t take him.

LSU added its third prospect from the transfer portal Saturday with a commitment from Liberty wide receiver AJ Daniels, according to several reports. Daniels, who entered the portal on Jan. 4, made an official visit to LSU this weekend.

The Tigers lost their top two wide receivers, Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., to the 2024 NFL Draft and now have the signature or commitments of two experienced receivers with Mississippi State’s Zavion Thomas and Davis, who has two years of eligibility remaining.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Davis was named to the 2023 All-Conference USA second team with 55 catches for 1,067 yards and 10 touchdowns. Liberty (13-1) went undefeated in eight games to win the C-USA Championship and lost to Oregon, 45-6, in the Fiesta Bowl and finished ranked No. 25 in the final AP poll.

In what turned out to be his final game with the Flames, Davis caught 8 passes for 79 yards in the Fiesta Bowl.

LSU also has signed former Vanderbilt quarterback AJ Swan.

Davis, who averaged 19.4 yards per catch and 76.21 yards per game, had five 100-yards receiving games last season with a season-high 157 yards (on 7 catches) coming in 49-35 win over New Mexico State on Dec. 1.

He battled injuries during his sophomore year and wound up with three catches for 38 yards in four games.

Davis made 37 receptions for 629 yards and 7 TDs as a redshirt freshman, enjoying a pair of 100-yard performances against Nort Texas (7-130) and Army (8-118). He also had 11 catches in 11 games with 220 yards and three scores and wound up his career with 106 catches for 1,954 yards and 21 TDs – averaging 84 yards per game.

During his senior year at Parkview High in Lilburn, Georgia, Davis had 93 receptions for 1,411 yards and 15 TDs. He also played baseball and ran track at Parkview before graduating from Mandarin High in Jacksonville, Florida.