Experience the Thrill: Epic Episode with Jay Johnson, Ryan Theriot & Friends!

Join Jay Johnson, Ryan Theriot, a star-studded lineup of LSU baseball legends on this unforgettable episode of Tiger Rag Radio! Hosts Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne are also joined by Glen West of 247Sports.com, and Doug Ireland of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. From the College World Series to the latest team developments, our expert panel shares their insights and analysis. Don’t miss this epic episode featuring Jay Johnson, Ryan Theriot, and more – a must-watch for any LSU baseball fan!