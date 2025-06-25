Experience the Thrill: Epic Episode with Jay Johnson, Ryan Theriot & Friends!

Join Jay Johnson, Ryan Theriot, a star-studded lineup of LSU baseball legends on this unforgettable episode of Tiger Rag Radio! Hosts Jeff Palermo and Todd Horne are also joined by Glen West of 247Sports.com, and Doug Ireland of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame. From the College World Series to the latest team developments, our expert panel shares their insights and analysis. Don’t miss this epic episode featuring Jay Johnson, Ryan Theriot, and more – a must-watch for any LSU baseball fan!
LSU Vs. UCLA: Everything Looks Beachy In Omaha, But The Tigers Better Start Hitting Quick
OMAHA, Nebraska – Before everyone starts planning their LSU College World Series national championship party for next week, the winds could change quickly. LSU’s WIN OVER ARKANSAS LOOKED BREEZY The Tigers may have cut off […]
LSU’s “Air Jared Jones” Lands The Tigers In The College World Series Championship Series
GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor OMAHA, Nebraska – The last time LSU’s Jared Jones played Arkansas, he went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts last Saturday. On Wednesday night, Jones performed an Arkansas Flyover to land the […]
How to watch LSU baseball play Vanderbilt in decisive game three
LSU and Vanderbilt will play in a game three to decide the series on Saturday. LSU claimed the first game and looked poised to take game two as well, but a late rally from Vanderbilt […]
