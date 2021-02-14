Expected icy weather shuffles LSU’s softball schedule

Due to inclement weather in the area early this week, LSU softball has announced changes to its upcoming schedule.

The 2-1 Tigers were scheduled to play Louisiana Tech on Tuesday at 6 p.m. That game has been moved to April 6 with a tentative 5 p.m. start time. The game with North Dakota on Wednesday at 6 p.m. will be played as scheduled.

The Tigers’ doubleheader with Central Arkansas that was canceled earlier Sunday morning is now a single game rescheduled for Tuesday, February 23. A time has yet to be determined.