Expect the Unexpected: What Do Kim Mulkey and LSU Do Now?

Sa’Myah Smith had just effectively neutralized 6’7″ Lauren Betts of UCLA but that wasn’t enough as the top-seeded Bruins shot the lights out and eliminated LSU when Smith sat in the locker room and told media members she was ready to hit the court and start working toward more next year for the Tigers. Less than 24 hours later, Smith was in the portal. With Aneesah Morrow headed to the WNBA, with Smith now gone, Kim Mulkey has to rebuild LSU’s entire front court. And what about Flau’jae Johnson? Is she coming back or headed to the league. Nobody, and we mean nobody, knows yet? Will Mulkey hit the transfer portal hard? Where might she look and to whom? What about the No. 1 recruiting class LSU has coming in? Is it fair to expect them to fill in almost immediately? Reed Darcey of theAdvocate.com joins Tiger Rag Radio’s Jeff Palermo, Glenn Guilbeau and Todd Horne to break this all down and more.