Ex-LSU Star Jamal Adams Signing With Vikings For 10th NFL Season

TIGER RAG NEWS SERVICE

Former LSU All-American safety Jamal Adams is signing with the Minnesota Vikings. The 30-year-old will be entering his 10th NFL season.

Once one of football’s best safeties, Adams made four starts and played in all 17 games as a linebacker for the Las Vegas Raiders last year. The three-time Pro Bowler could return to his role at safety if veteran Viking Harrison Smith decides to retire. More likely, he will serve as a versatile depth defender who could see use as a safety, linebacker or even edge rusher under coordinator Brian Flores.

Adams has not been a full-time starter since his 2021 season with the Seattle Seahawks. He played just 20 games in the three seasons before last year’s Raiders campaign and had brief stints with the Tennessee Titans and Detroit Lions.

An All-American and All-Southeastern Conference player in 2016 for the Tigers, Adams was the sixth pick of the 2017 NFL Draft by the New York Jets. He played three seasons in New York and was named to two Pro Bowls and the 2019 All-Pro first team. He was traded to Seattle in 2020 and earned another Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection. Adams started 12 games each of his first two seasons with the Seahawks before a season-ending torn quadriceps tendon in week one of the 2022 season.

Adams has started 87 games and recorded 546 tackles, 22.5 sacks and four interceptions in nine years in the NFL. His 9.5 sacks in 2020 are the NFL record for most by a defensive back in a season, and he ranks sixth in career sacks for an NFL DB.

Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley took over in Minnesota this summer. He was the Seahawks’ director of pro personnel when they traded for Adams in 2020.

At LSU, Adams was named an All-American in 2016, All-SEC in 2016 and 2015 and Freshman All-American and Freshman All-SEC in 2014. He played in 37 games and made 26 starts as a Tiger.