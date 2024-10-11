Ex-LSU DB Greg Brooks Jr. Suing LSU, Hospital For Diagnosis That Missed Brain Tumor And Surgery That Left Him Unable To Walk Or Talk

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

The LSU football program, head coach Brian Kelly, former defensive coordinator Matt House, head athletic trainer Owen Stanley, team doctors Stephen Etheredge, Vincent Shaw and Tony Johnson II, Our Lady of the Lake Hospital and spinal surgeon Brandon Gaynor are named in an excruciatingly detailed lawsuit by former Tiger safety Greg Brooks Jr. that claims gross negligence.

In a lawsuit filed last August but only publicized Friday, first by Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger, formerly of the Baton Rouge Advocate, Brooks claims LSU athletic trainers misdiagnosed his cancerous brain tumor as Vertigo in August of 2023 and pushed him toward Lake surgeon Dr. Brandon Graynor, whom the lawsuit contends was not qualified or at least not the best option. Graynor removed most of the tumor, but caused irreparable harm, the lawsuit states.

“The type of surgery Greg had is a very complicated and meticulous surgery with virtually no margin for error because of the various nerves involved,” Jeffrey S. Rosenblum of the Rosenblum & Reisman law firm in Memphis, Tennessee, told Tiger Rag on Friday afternoon.

Rosenblum is representing Brooks as is Kara Hadison Samuels’ law firm in New Orleans.

“The way the surgery was done may have created permanent brain injury,” Rosenblum said. “Greg is a fighter. He’s a warrior. But right now he is not able to walk and cannot talk or communicate normally.”

Brooks, 23, spends much of his time at a cancer rehabilitation facility in Louisiana in a wheelchair or in bed and has to be helped to and from each, Rosenblum told Tiger Rag. This after Brooks since 2019 had been a top defensive back at Arkansas through the 2021 season and at LSU in 2022 and early 2023. He started 31 games at Arkansas in three seasons and 13 at LSU in 2022 and two in 2023.

A New Orleans area native, Brooks signed with Arkansas as a four-star prospect and the No. 9 cornerback in the country and No. 74 overall out of West Jefferson High School.

“This young man was going to get drafted and play in the NFL,” Rosenblum said. “It’s tragic. He was walking and talking normally the day before the emergency surgery. He did not need to have emergency surgery. There was time to locate a more qualified surgeon.”

LSU’s Greg Brooks Jr. comes up with a decisive turnover, getting credit for an interception with 2:18 remaining to seal LSU’s 21-17 road win over Auburn in 2023. (Photo by LSU athletics).

The lawsuit filed on Aug. 2, 2024, in East Baton Rouge Parish court does not quantify the damages it is seeking.

On Aug. 5, 2023, Brooks passed out during an LSU football practice and “began to vomit minutes later in front of his coaches and athletic trainers,” the lawsuit states. He complained of dizziness, a headache and nausea, which are all neurological symptoms. Stanley, the trainer, spoke with Dr. Etheredge and gave Brooks Zofran for nausea and cleared him to return to practice without seeing a doctor, the lawsuit says.

Dr. Shaw saw Brooks briefly after practice that day, but “failed to do any type of detailed examination,” the lawsuit states. Brooks kept practicing and complaining of the above symptoms for several more days without seeing a doctor through Aug. 11. Then Owen diagnosed Brooks with the Vertigo, which has dizzy symptoms, but he did that without Brooks seeing a team doctor, the lawsuit says.

Brooks kept complaining of dizziness, nausea and headaches on a daily basis, but continued to be cleared to practice and play in games, the suit says. Brooks played in LSU’s first two games on Sept. 3 against Florida State in Orlando, Florida, and against Grambling on Sept. 9. He said in interviews with reporters that he had “Vertigo.”

Finally as he continued to complain about his condition, LSU made an appointment for Brooks with a neurologist, who ordered an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) test on Sept. 14. That MRI revealed Brooks had a brain tumor.

“Had Greg been referred to a neurologist in early August, Greg’s brain tumor would have been discovered weeks earlier, and Greg would have been spared the pain and suffering that he endured in the weeks leading up to his ultimate brain tumor diagnosis,” the lawsuit states.

He may have also been faced with the same situation, but the lawsuit also pointed out that “he would have been afforded the opportunity to research and explore treatment options, rather than get rushed to an emergent brain surgery.”

And explore doctor options. That’s not what happened whether Gaynor was qualified or not.

“The LSU defendants (the above doctors and trainer) arranged all medical care provided to Greg Brooks Jr.,” the lawsuit says. LSU, not Brooks or his parents, also got the results first, the suit says.

Brooks “suffered great harm because of his detrimental reliance on defendants (LSU) for the surgeon to perform surgery for Greg was not qualified to do this particular surgery, and moreover, was certainly not the best choice for this surgery, even in the Baton Rouge area,” the lawsuit says.

During the surgery, Brooks “suffered multiple strokes due to acts of malpractice, which are being addressed in a medical review panel proceeding,” the lawsuit states. “Greg sustained severe and permanent injuries during the surgery and was transferred to Memphis for (hospital) care in October of 2023.”

The lawsuit says Brooks has had no contact with any members of the coaching staff at LSU since leaving Baton Rouge.

“Brian Kelly has not communicated with Greg or his father or anyone in his family,” Rosenblum told Tiger Rag.

Kelly has had no comment on the lawsuit. Only LSU’s senior associate athletic director/chief communications officer Zach Greenwell has commented.

“While LSU cannot comment on ongoing litigation, Greg Brooks Jr. remains in our thoughts and prayers as he continues to work through the rehabilitation process,” Greenwell texted to Tiger Rag. “Since the beginning of our agreement with Our Lady of the Lake, they have provided exceptional medical care for our student-athletes in all our sports.”

Not in this case, contends Brooks, his family and his legal team.

“Greg Brooks Jr. sustained severe and painful personal injuries, damages, harms, and losses he otherwise would not have sustained,” the lawsuit concludes and lists these:

-Past and future physical pain and suffering

-Past and future mental anguish and emotional distress

-Loss of the enjoyment of life.