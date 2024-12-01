LSU coach Brian Kelly was in rare form as the Tigers finished the season 8-4 with a 20-point win over Oklahoma at Tiger Stadium on Saturday night.
Related Articles
LSU Football Radio Team Will Be Missing A Familiar And Legendary Voice This Season
By GLENN GUILBEAU Tiger Rag Editor If you listened to LSU football games on just about any day or night from 1972 through 2023, you heard analyst Doug Moreau’s familiar voice, excellently explaining a Tigers’ […]
Big mover, shaker: NFL Draft prospects have skyrocketed for LSU Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels
Not only did LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels become the nation’s top collegiate football player with the Heisman Trophy on Saturday. The fifth-year senior is also rapidly climbing the 2024 NFL Draft boards. Veteran draft analyst […]
LSU’s Mehki Garner accepts invite to East-West Shrine Bowl, headed for NFL Draft
LSU junior cornerback Mehki Garner accepted an invitation Thursday to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, an indication he’s departing for the NFL Draft and has finished his college career. The East-West Shrine Bowl released […]
Be the first to comment