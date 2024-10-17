Everything LSU Football Coach Brian Kelly Said in His Final Press Conference Before the Arkansas Game

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media following the Tigers’ practice on Oct. 17. The Tigers will face Arkansas on Saturday in Fayetteville, Ark. Kickoff is at 6:05 p.m. CT on ESPN.
