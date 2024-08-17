Everything LSU football coach Brian Kelly said following Saturday’s practice

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media following the Tigers preseason scrimmage on Aug. 17. The Tigers will open the season on Sept. 1 in Las Vegas and face USC at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Related Articles
Position of need: LSU convinces New Orleans native Bernard Causey to reconsider commitment, chose Tigers
A day after backing off a four-month old commitment to Ole Miss, three-star cornerback Bernard Causey decided to come home. The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Causey of John F. Kennedy High in New Orleans, kept a recent […]
LSU football will learn if it’ll land the No. 1 recruit in the class of 2026 soon
After landing its first recruits of its class of 2026, LSU football will soon find out if they will land No. 1 quarterback Faizon Brandon. Brandon has mad multiple trips to Baton Rouge over the […]
Brian Kelly and Jay Johnson to team up for a joint recruitment on a two-sport athlete
June 14, 2024 Will Nickel Baseball, Baseball Recruiting, Football, Football Recruiting, Recruiting 0
After hosting top receiver Dakorien Moore last weekend, Brian Kelly and his staff have another big recruiting weekend coming up. LSU will be hosting several recruits this weekend and will be hoping to add to […]
Be the first to comment