Everything LSU football coach Brian Kelly said after practice on 8-6-2024

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media following the Tigers preseason practice on Aug. 6. The Tigers will open the season on Sept. 1 in Las Vegas and face USC at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Outline of Brian Kelly’s Post-Practice Media Conference – 8/6/24

0:00 – Opening remarks

  • Team is “acclimatizing”
  • No injuries

2:48 – Special teams coaching?

  • Coaches pooling thoughts for advice
  • Virtually seven coaches have a hand in spec teams
  • Good in punt coverage, extra point FG
  • Need improvement in kickoff coverage and return

4:50 – Who determines receiver rotation in first group (so many receivers)

  • Hankton, Sloan, BK
  • Can count on Lacy, Hilton, CJ as integral parts
  • So many others playing roles, get all guys work with first group

6:30 – Suggs – good/bad traits?

  • He’s got experience
  • First step quickness inside
  • Pass rush ability

7:15 – Defense – ramping up new system?

  • About blending technical work with tactical work

8:30 – Zavion Thomas

  • Slight hamstring injury, being careful
  • Markway – not going to play at LSU, don’t know if he will transfer
  • Green, Pimpton? Green – assimilated as a true freshman, Pimpton – consistency in run blocking and catching.  – both going to have a role

10:20 – Blake Baker’s schemes?

  • Great on paper, but need execution
  • Players are picking up Baker’s plans
  • “paralysis by analysis”

11:37 – Young DBs – consistency?

  • Not at championship level play
  • Some young players “below the line”
  • BK sees uptick in performance
  • “got a ways to go”

13:25 – Joe Sloan?

  • Has brought in consensus and feedback from (veteran) coaches
  • “Play to our strengths”
  • “Compliment our Defense”

15:50 – Defensive linemen – motivation?

  • Sense of “we’re not good enough”
  • Pride factor (see Guillory comments 8/5)
  • Getting young players involved

17:50 – Will Campbell

  • Leadership, “man of few words”
  • “when he speaks, he really resonates with our team”
  • Asking him to do new things

19:35 – B. Swinson, J. Lee

  • Have to finish summer classes (Spanish)
  • Have been working them out to stay on strack
