Everything LSU football coach Brian Kelly said after practice on 8-6-2024

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly addresses the media following the Tigers preseason practice on Aug. 6. The Tigers will open the season on Sept. 1 in Las Vegas and face USC at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Outline of Brian Kelly’s Post-Practice Media Conference – 8/6/24
0:00 – Opening remarks
- Team is “acclimatizing”
- No injuries
2:48 – Special teams coaching?
- Coaches pooling thoughts for advice
- Virtually seven coaches have a hand in spec teams
- Good in punt coverage, extra point FG
- Need improvement in kickoff coverage and return
4:50 – Who determines receiver rotation in first group (so many receivers)
- Hankton, Sloan, BK
- Can count on Lacy, Hilton, CJ as integral parts
- So many others playing roles, get all guys work with first group
6:30 – Suggs – good/bad traits?
- He’s got experience
- First step quickness inside
- Pass rush ability
7:15 – Defense – ramping up new system?
- About blending technical work with tactical work
8:30 – Zavion Thomas
- Slight hamstring injury, being careful
- Markway – not going to play at LSU, don’t know if he will transfer
- Green, Pimpton? Green – assimilated as a true freshman, Pimpton – consistency in run blocking and catching. – both going to have a role
10:20 – Blake Baker’s schemes?
- Great on paper, but need execution
- Players are picking up Baker’s plans
- “paralysis by analysis”
11:37 – Young DBs – consistency?
- Not at championship level play
- Some young players “below the line”
- BK sees uptick in performance
- “got a ways to go”
13:25 – Joe Sloan?
- Has brought in consensus and feedback from (veteran) coaches
- “Play to our strengths”
- “Compliment our Defense”
15:50 – Defensive linemen – motivation?
- Sense of “we’re not good enough”
- Pride factor (see Guillory comments 8/5)
- Getting young players involved
17:50 – Will Campbell
- Leadership, “man of few words”
- “when he speaks, he really resonates with our team”
- Asking him to do new things
19:35 – B. Swinson, J. Lee
- Have to finish summer classes (Spanish)
- Have been working them out to stay on strack
