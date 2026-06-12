ESPN’s Todd Walker Sees Something Very Familiar About Ole Miss At The College World Series

By GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Former College World Series MVP Todd Walker sees 2022 happening all over again so far for the Ole Miss Rebels, who play on opening night of the College World Series Friday at 6 p.m. on ESPN against No. 5 seed North Carolina (50-12-1) at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Rebels (41-21) are closing strong as they did in 2022 when they were the last entry into the NCAA postseason at 32-22 overall and 14-16 in the Southeastern Conference following an opening loss in the SEC Tournament.

This season Ole Miss finished the regular season at 36-21 and 15-15 and lost the opener of the SEC Tournament.

In 2022, the Rebels swept through the NCAA Regional and Super Regionals at 5-0 to reach Omaha.

In 2026, the Rebels swept through the NCAA Regional and Super Regionals at 5-0 to reach Omaha.

Listen to Todd Walker on Tiger Rag Radio by clicking the white arrow in the red box below.

“It’s starting to mirror 2022,” Walker said on Tiger Rag Radio. “They were the ninth team in the SEC in 2022. They were the ninth team in 2026. They lost the first game in the SEC Tournament. They swept through the Regional and the Super in 2022, and that’s what they did again. So, there’s a lot of similarities. They’re getting hot. Ole Miss is playing well. They’re going to be a team to look out for.”

Ole Miss is powered by senior first baseman Will Furniss, the son of former LSU great Eddy Furniss. The younger Furniss is hitting .311 on the season with eight home runs, 12 doubles and 56 RBIs for Rebels’ coach Mike Bianco, who won three national championships for LSU as an assistant coach in 1993, ’96 and ’97 under Skip Bertman.

The elder Furniss played at LSU from 1995-98 and won two national titles while leaving as the program’s all-time career home run leader with 80.

“The crazy thing is how hard it is to get to Omaha,” Walker said. “Skip made it look easy with 11 trips (from 1986-2000) and five national championships in 10 years (1991, ’93, ’96, ’97, 2000). Mike has done a great job, and he is in Omaha for just the third time as a head coach (2014, ’22 and ’26). Teams can just get hot, and Skip’s teams always did.”

The World Series opened at 1 p.m. Friday on ESPN with Troy playing No. 16 seed West Virgina. The games continue Saturday on ESPN with No. 7 Alabama versus Oklahoma meeting at 2 p.m. and No. 3 Georgia against No. 6 Texas at 7 p.m.

“Georgia obviously looks like a powerhouse,” Walker said.