ESPN’s GameDay Returning to LSU for First Time Since 2019

After a long hiatus, the popular pregame show “College GameDay” will finally return to LSU on November 9th.

The announcement was made on Saturday, revealing that the show will broadcast live from Baton Rouge’s The Quad before the Tigers face off against Alabama in a critical game for both teams’ chances of making the College Football Playoff.

This will be LSU’s 14th time hosting “College GameDay,” making them the fourth-most frequent host behind Ohio State (23), Alabama (19), and Michigan (15).

Although LSU has been featured as the away team on “College GameDay” since their last home appearance in 2019, this marks their first time hosting the show as the home team once again.

The highly-anticipated game against Alabama is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium. This will be the first meeting between these two teams since former coach Nick Saban (of Alabama) and LSU retired.

Coincidentally, Saban now serves as an analyst for “College GameDay,” adding even more excitement to this intense rivalry.