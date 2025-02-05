ESPN’s Charlie Creme Explains Why Kim Mulkey’s 1-Loss LSU is an Enigma & Not Likely a No. 1 Seed

ESPN Bracketologist Charlie Creme admits he still can’t completely figure out Kim Mulkey’s No. 6 LSU and he explains why the Tigers, which despite only having one loss and having the Big 3 of Flau’jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams and Aneesah Morrow who are arguably the best players in women’s college basketball today, likely will not be a No. 1 seed come NCAA Tournament time.
