ESPN to televise LSU at Ole Miss at 5 PM

LSU’s game against Ole Miss on Saturday, September 30 in Oxford will kickoff at 5 p.m. CT and be televised by ESPN, the league office announced on Monday.
The Ole Miss game is the first of two-straight, and three of the first four conference games, on the road for the Tigers as LSU travels to Missouri the following Saturday. Last week, LSU posted a 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Starkville.
Last year, LSU beat Ole Miss, 45-20, in Tiger Stadium in a game televised on CBS.
The SEC television schedule for Saturday, September 30 includes:
Florida at Kentucky
11 a.m. CT ESPN or SEC Network
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (in Arlington)
11 a.m. CT ESPN or SEC Network
Georgia at Auburn
2:30 p.m. CT CBS
Missouri at Vanderbilt
3 p.m. CT SEC Network
LSU at Ole Miss
5 p.m. CT ESPN
South Carolina at Tennessee
6:30 p.m. CT SEC Network
Alabama at Mississippi State
8 p.m. CT ESPN
Be the first to comment