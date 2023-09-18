ESPN to televise LSU at Ole Miss at 5 PM

Missouri transfer defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo (92) emerged for LSU last season into a third team All-America selection. PHOTO BY: Jonathan Mailhes

LSU’s game against Ole Miss on Saturday, September 30 in Oxford will kickoff at 5 p.m. CT and be televised by ESPN, the league office announced on Monday.

The Ole Miss game is the first of two-straight, and three of the first four conference games, on the road for the Tigers as LSU travels to Missouri the following Saturday. Last week, LSU posted a 41-14 win over Mississippi State in Starkville.

Last year, LSU beat Ole Miss, 45-20, in Tiger Stadium in a game televised on CBS.

The SEC television schedule for Saturday, September 30 includes:

Florida at Kentucky       

11 a.m. CT          ESPN or SEC Network

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (in Arlington)

11 a.m. CT          ESPN or SEC Network

Georgia at Auburn

2:30 p.m. CT       CBS

Missouri at Vanderbilt

3 p.m. CT            SEC Network

LSU at Ole Miss

5 p.m. CT            ESPN

South Carolina at Tennessee

6:30 p.m. CT       SEC Network

Alabama at Mississippi State

8 p.m. CT            ESPN

