ESPN-SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum Shares Candid Impressions of Brian Kelly, LSU Football

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – November 20, 2024 | Paul Finebaum of The Paul Finebaum Show thought Brian Kelly was an elite coach and Scott Woodward did the right thing when he hired him away from Notre Dame. Find out what Finebaum thinks now as he joins Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne and Glenn Guilbeau to share his candid opinions. You don’t want to miss this one.