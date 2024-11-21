ESPN-SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum Shares Candid Impressions of Brian Kelly, LSU Football

TigerRag.com’s Audibles podcast – November 20, 2024 | Paul Finebaum of The Paul Finebaum Show thought Brian Kelly was an elite coach and Scott Woodward did the right thing when he hired him away from Notre Dame. Find out what Finebaum thinks now as he joins Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne and Glenn Guilbeau to share his candid opinions. You don’t want to miss this one.
Related Articles
Flipping Over Brandon Brown: LSU and Bo Davis flip highly touted defensive lineman from Texas’ commit list
LSU football and defensive line coach Bo Davis are on quite the roll over the last several days. On Friday, LSU successfully recruited defensive lineman Brandon Brown, who flipped his commitment from Texas to LSU. […]
Brian Kelly targets three players in the portal after missing out on his main targets
LSU head coach Brian Kelly has missed out on his main targets in the transfer portal so far. Now, the Tigers are turning to three alternative targets to fill the hole at defensive tackle. LSU […]
LSU Football Week 2! Brand new sound and lights in Death Valley! …and Nicholls State
LSU football fans are shaking off the stinging loss of last week’s season opener against USC, and while grumblings continue among the Baton Rouge faithful, Brian Kelly and his Tigers look forward with optimism to […]
Be the first to comment