ESPN FPI Weighs in on the Outcome of all 12 LSU Football Games in 2024

Calling it #BK3, LSU enters Year 3 of the “Brian Kelly Era” in Baton Rouge, and now ESPN has weighed in on all 12 games and how it thinks the Tigers will fare.

“This offseason we’ve had probably one of our best offseason we’ve had since I’ve been here just from a work standpoint and guys pushing each other, competing every day,” LSU preseason All-American offensive tackle Will Campbell said during Fall Camp. “Everybody here wants to win. It’s Year 3. It’s time for us to do something instead of just winning 10 games. I mean, 10 games is cool at other schools, but not here. Ten games gets people fired, people replaced. It’s time for us to do something a little different and win a national championship.”

ESPN FPI (football power index) predicted the outcome of all 12 of the Tigers’ regular season games.

Here’s how ESPN’s FPI believes LSU’s season will go:

The Predictions:

Sept. 1: LSU vs. USC (in Las Vegas) — 54.6% chance of win

Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley enter Year 3 with their new programs. Can LSU pull off the win in Las Vegas and get the 2024 season started on the right track? Time will tell, but the Tigers enter the Week 1 matchup as the favorites. ESPN FPI believes LSU wins here.

Sept. 7: LSU vs. Nicholls — 98.2% chance of win

Week 2 provides LSU with their home opener of the 2024 season with the Colonels coming to Baton Rouge. It’s clear ESPN believes this will be a lopsided victory in favor of the Tigers. Look for LSU to get the youngsters on the field here and get a feel for their trust-level in the freshmen.

Sept. 14: LSU at South Carolina — 63% chance of win

LSU heads to Columbia for Week 3 of the regular season in their first trip to South Carolina since 2008. It’ll be a true test for the program early in the season where the defense will have to limit a Gamecocks offense ready to impress. ESPN believes LSU comes out on top here with a 63% chance to win.

Sept. 21: LSU vs. UCLA — 79.8% chance of win

LSU will host UCLA in Week 4 with the Bruins making their way to Baton Rouge for a prime time showdown. It’s a new-look UCLA squad with the Tigers entering the matchup as the heavy favorites with a near 80% chance to win, according to ESPN.

Sept. 28: LSU vs. South Alabama — 90.4% chance of win

In Week 5, LSU will host the South Alabama Jaguars in another contest that will give the young players an opportunity to see the field in Tiger Stadium. In the final non-conference game of September, ESPN gives LSU a 90% chance to get the victory and build confidence ahead of the SEC slate.

Oct. 12: LSU vs. Ole Miss — 62.1% chance of win

LSU will host Ole Miss in Week 6 in what many believe has the chance to be the toughest game on LSU’s schedule. The Rebels dominated the Transfer Portal while bringing starting signal-caller Jaxson Dart back for the season.

The preseason No. 6 team in college football, Ole Miss enters the 2024 season with something to prove, but ESPN currently favors the Bayou Bengals.

Oct. 19: LSU at Arkansas — 65% chance of win

LSU will head to Fayetteville for Week 7 with Sam Pittman and Co. looking to steal a home game against the Tigers. LSU enters the year as the favorite, but one thing is certain, the Razorbacks always play LSU hard, Expect a good one in Arkansas.

Oct. 26: LSU at Texas A&M — 47.1% chance of win

LSU hits the road to College Station for Week 8 of the regular season where they’ll face another challenging SEC opponent in the Texas A&M Aggies. ESPN predicts LSU to drop this one on the road against a foe that always brings their A-game. It’s the toughest road test of the season for the Tigers.

Nov. 9: LSU vs. Alabama — 36.7% chance of win

Week 9 provides one of the biggest rivalries in college football with the Alabama Crimson Tide making their way to Death Valley. It’ll be Year 1 of the Kaleb DeBoer Era in which LSU comes out as the favorite right now.

Nov. 16: LSU at Florida — 53.4% chance of win

LSU heads to The Swamp to take on the Florida Gators in November, which provides the program with another challenging 2024 road game. Will Billy Napier still be the head coach of the Gators? We’ll see, but it’s known the challenge of playing in Gainesville. LSU is a slight favorite here.

Nov. 23: LSU vs. Vanderbilt — 86.2% chance of win

With the “gauntlet” in the rearview mirror, LSU will host the Vanderbilt Commodores in what will be a less challenging matchup. It’s an SEC foe, but the Tigers enter this one as a heavy favorite. This one will give LSU the chance the recharge and prepare for their postseason fate.

Nov. 30: LSU vs. Oklahoma — 47.6% chance of win

It’s Year 1 of Texas and Oklahoma in the SEC with LSU hosting the Sooners in Death Valley. Led by Jackson Arnold and Co., Oklahoma enters their first season in the conference with something to prove. ESPN has LSU as the slight underdog heading into the regular season finale. A surprising one considering it’s at home, but both programs will be College Football Playoff contenders.

ESPN’s FPI final record projection for LSU — 7.9-4.2 (8-4)

ESPN’s Thoughts: “As Brian Kelly enters his third season at LSU, the Tigers will have a different look on defense, and with good reason. They couldn’t stop anybody a year ago, wasting an offense that led the country in scoring (45.5 points per game) and Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels Kelly brought in Blake Baker from Missouri as defensive coordinator along with three new assistants on defense. It’s that side of the ball that has to improve significantly if the Tigers are going to make a playoff run.

“On offense, Garrett Nussmeier gets his shot at quarterback after waiting his turn behind Daniels. Nussmeier passed for 395 yards and three touchdowns last season in the ReliaQuest Bowl. And while first-round draft picks Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. have departed at receiver, LSU is excited to see what Kyren Lacy can do in an expanded role. The Tigers have the best offensive tackle tandem in the country in Will Campbell and Emery Jones. The Sept. 1 season opener against USC in Las Vegas will be key. If the Tigers can win that one, they have an excellent chance to be 5-0 going into a home date with Ole Miss on Oct. 12.”