ESPN Bracketologist Charlie Crème On Tiger Rag Radio: LSU Has Chance To Secure No. 1 NCAA Seed With SEC Title

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

Kim Mulkey’s Tigers will play their first game in the SEC Tournament on Friday, but she doesn’t believe conference tournaments provide any benefits for her team.

“My viewpoint has always been, ‘What’s the purpose of conference tournaments? For the Cinderellas? How many Cinderellas do you really have in women’s basketball?’ Is it just some of them need one more win? They’re on the bubble?’ Mulkey said after the win against Mississippi State. “I don’t know, but I know that throughout my career, I have always wanted to go from the regular season conference to postseason. I’ve always said the regular season means much more than a conference tournament championship.”

Even if Mulkey questions the value of the SEC Tournament, ESPN Bracketologist Charlie Crème believes there’s plenty at stake for LSU in Greenville this weekend.

“The irony of her discussion is that perhaps two of the teams that can benefit the most from the SEC Tournament this year are Mississippi State and LSU,” Crème said on his appearance on Tiger Rag Radio on Tuesday.

LSU (26-4, 12-4 Southeastern Conference) enters the tournament as a projected No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Crème believes the Tigers control their own destiny, and a deep run this week could significantly boost their chances of earning a No. 1 seed.

“For LSU, they actually have a chance, I believe, with a title at the SEC Tournament to get to a number one seed because that number one seed right now is really sitting there with Texas in it,” Crème said. “So, there is some importance if Kim cares about being a one versus a two.”

Crème said three of the four No. 1 seeds are essentially locked up by UConn, UCLA and South Carolina. However, the fourth and final spot remains within reach for the Tigers, and if LSU were to capture it, Crème assumes it would have a more favorable path to a national championship.

While the difference between a No. 1 and No. 2 seed isn’t dramatic, he believes the No. 4 overall line can offer a slightly easier regional semifinal matchup.

“Not exceedingly easier, but certainly a lesser team to play in the regional semis or maybe a better matchup and that creates maybe a little bit of an easier time as you head into a regional final where you’re definitely going to be playing a really, really good team,” Crème said.

Securing a No. 1 seed would also benefit the Tigers beyond the opening rounds. As a No. 2 seed, LSU would likely be placed in a region with either UCLA for the third straight year or the defending champion UConn, setting up a potential Elite Eight showdown. Earning a top seed would give LSU its best chance to avoid a matchup until the Final Four.

“You’re not going to get South Carolina or Texas,” Crème said. “You’re going to be put as a number two, you’re going to be put in a region with either UConn or UCLA. So, if you’re a number one seed, that’s the best way to avoid them. That’s quintessessential matchup right there, so it is important.”