Ella Onojuvwevwo Named SEC Runner Of The Week

Tiger Rag News Services

LSU track & field’s Ella Onojuvwevwo was named Women’s Runner of the Week by the Southeastern Conference on Tuesday afternoon.

Surprisingly, this is the first weekly SEC honor of Onojuvwevwo’s collegiate career. It is also the fifth time this outdoor season that an LSU athlete has earned a weekly-conference honor.

No surprise, the current top 400m runner in the world earns her first SEC weekly honor.#TheHomeofChampions x @SEC pic.twitter.com/CeHPFLxBO5 — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) April 7, 2026

Onojuvwevwo crossed the line in the 400 meter this past weekend at the Battle on the Bayou with a time of 49.59 seconds, which makes her the first Tiger to ever go sub-50 seconds indoors or outdoors and makes her a whole second faster than the next lady Tiger in LSU history.

The time improves her world lead as the only person under 50 seconds this year and gives her the NCAA lead, while moving her to No. 10 in collegiate history, No. 7 in African history and No. 4 in Nigerian history.

Onojuvwevwo also led the Tigers to a 4×400-meter relay win with the No. 4 time in LSU history of 3:26.51, which ranks No. 6 in the NCAA and No. 5 in the SEC this season.