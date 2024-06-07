Elite wide receiver prospect announces his commitment date. LSU is in his top five

Dakorien Moore isn’t the only five-star wide receiver Brian Kelly and his staff are working to get a commitment from.

Jaime Ffrench, a five-star receiver from Florida, announced he will make his college decision on Aug. 30, and LSU made the cut for his top teams. He listed LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Tennessee and Texas as the top schools and said he doesn’t have a clear leader in the group.

Ffrench is the No. 18 player in the country and was previously committed to Alabama until Nick Saban retired. LSU hosted him on an official visit last week during a big recruiting weekend.