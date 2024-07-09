Eight LSU Baseball Players Named to 2024 SEC Academic Honor Roll

Eight members of LSU’s 2024 baseball team were named Tuesday to the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll.

LSU baseball players have received SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition on 183 occasions since 2007.

The 2024 honorees and their academic majors include pitcher Griffin Herring (Finance); third baseman Tommy White (Sport Administration); pitcher Will Hellmers (General Business); catcher Alex Milazzo (Construction Management); pitcher DJ Primeaux (Construction Management); outfielder Mic Paul (International Trade & Finance); catcher Brady Neal (Sport Administration); and pitcher Micah Bucknam (Sport Administration).

Herring has a 3.5 grade point average in Finance and was voted last month to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team.

Academic achievement has been a cornerstone of the LSU baseball program, as 118 student-athletes have earned degrees over the past 17 years.

LSU baseball 2024 team members who have earned their college degrees include Hellmers, Milazzo, catcher Hayden Travinski and outfielder Mac Bingham.

Pitcher Nate Ackenhausen and infielder Ben Nippolt are scheduled to graduate this year.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

The following criteria are followed:

(1) A student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution.

(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.

(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.

(4) Prior to being nominated, a student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution.

(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.