Eddy Furniss, Who Hit SEC Record 80 Homers, Describes Warren Morris Walk-Off From Dugout On Tiger Rag Radio

By GLENN GUILLBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Former LSU first baseman Eddy Furniss knows a thing or 80 about hitting home runs.

He still holds the Southeastern Conference career record for home runs with 80 set from 1995-98 and is fourth all time. He set the school record for home runs in a season at the time in 1996 as a sophomore with 26, which was 25 more than what Warren Morris hit that season.

But Morris’ lone home run of 1996 hit 30 years ago Monday afternoon at Johnny Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha, Nebraska, at the College World Series championship game remains one of the most famous home runs in all of baseball history and stands alone in college baseball history. The no-count, two-run home run to right field with two outs by the left-handed hitting Morris with Brad Wilson on third base gave the Tigers a 9-8 victory over Miami and LSU’s third national championship in six seasons.

Furniss, who was a guest on Tiger Rag Radio on Tuesday night, described his vantage point on the show below. Hit the white arrow in the red box to listen.

Furniss was in the dugout in the bottom of the ninth at Rosenblatt that day, having gone 2-for-4 with an RBI single, when Morris stepped up to the plate.

“I was on the top step – middle of the dugout,” Furniss said. “Brad Wilson – great story. He was 1-for-12 in the series, and he pulls his hands through and hits one right down the third base line.”

Wilson was actually 1-for-16 at the time after entering the game 1-for-12. And he doubled to go 2-for-17.

“I’m glad we didn’t have instant replay back then,” Furniss laughed. “He slid across the base and almost came off, but was called safe. And then Warren on the very next pitch – I was standing there hands on my knees.”

Listen to Voice of LSU Jim Hawthorne set up and call Morris’ monumental home run in real time from June 8, 1996, on the LSU Radio Network by clicking the white arrow in the red button below.

“And when he hit the ball, I thought we had tied it,” Furniss said. “And then I saw a circle of hands go up over the wall. And I just couldn’t believe it.”

Furniss started to sprint toward home plate to greet Morris.

Warren Morris Home Run Week continues Saturday. He’ll sign our Skip Bertman book at Spirits in Alexandria. Books signed by Skip will be for sale. @SIDDougIreland https://t.co/itkDdaAhvO — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 10, 2026

“I saw it go out, but going from the dugout to the plate, I kept looking up at the scoreboard to see if it was real,” Furniss said. “I just couldn’t believe it. It was unbelievable. And of course, pandemonium ensued. It was just the coolest thing ever.”

Furniss will be back in Omaha at Charles Schwab Field on Friday when his son Will Furniss, who is a senior first baseman for Ole Miss, and the Rebels (41-21) take on No. 5 seed North Carolina (50-12-1) at 6 p.m. on ESPN in the World Series.

The younger Furniss plays for Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco, who was an assistant coach at LSU under coach Skip Bertman from 1993-97 for three national titles and coached Furniss and Morris. Bianco played catcher at LSU under Bertman in 1988 and ’89 and reached Omaha in his senior season.

“It’s great to be going back,” Furniss said of getting to watch his son play in the College World Series for the first time. Furniss returned in 1997 to win another national title with LSU and went to Omaha again in 1998 as a senior.

“Will grew up an LSU fan,” Furniss said. “Purple and Gold all the way. He’s heard all the stories.”

Will Furniss committed to Bianco and Ole Miss in 2022 before Jay Johnson became LSU’s coach and stayed with the Rebels for four seasons – 2023 through 2026.

Bueno for LSU Baseball …https://t.co/lNdxOsIOF8 — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) June 10, 2026

Furniss bats left-handed like his dad and hit a two-run home run on Saturday in the Super Regional to put Ole Miss up 4-2 in the top of the eighth inning at Auburn. The Rebels went on to win 5-3 after a 6-4 win on Friday to advance. He has eight home runs and 56 RBIs on the season while hitting .311 in 62 starts with 12 doubles. Furniss hit .305 with 12 home runs and 47 RBIs in 2025 in 58 games and 51 starts.

“It’s been great for him,” his dad said. “For him to get that go-ahead home run was special. He’s done well. He’s been clutch all year. He’s been clutch his whole life. It’s a mindset kind of thing when you’re in those situations. You really have to have a belief that you’re going to get it done. I was able to do it, and he’s been able to do it. But it was really cool to see it from the outside.”

And see Warren Morris’ home run from the inside.